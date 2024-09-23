Helen Skelton's gorgeous hot pink and cherry red gown proves clashing colours can look incredible
We're taking style notes from Helen Skelton after she stepped out in a stunning colour-drenched look
We've fallen in love with Helen Skelton's sultry ball gown, with it's hot pink bodice and bold red skirt creating a stunning colourful look that's perfect for any formal event this autumn.
While it's important to fill our autumn capsule wardrobes with versatile staples, with flattering jeans and cosy knitwear being easy-to-style for the cooler months, having a statement piece for formal occasions is also a must.
Whether you need a wedding guest look for an autumn wedding or you're attending a black-tie event this season, Helen Skelton's latest outfit is the perfect outfit inspiration for those who want something a little more bright and colourful than your traditional ball gowns and formalwear.
Attending the charity ball for Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Helen looked stunning in a pink and red gown from Solace London. The sleek silhouette of the piece featured a tight-fitting bodice boasting a stunning pleated detail and exaggerated off-the shoulder-sleeves that highlighted the subtle shimmer of the satin fabric.
The simple maxi-style skirt, made of crepe fabric, sat close to the body and added a lovely texture to the look. The differing fabrics created a chic feel, with the softer crepe creating a more understated look than if it had been made of the same shining satin as the bodice. We also love the red and hot pink colour combination, adding a fun and bold energy to the look - and proving that the two tones can definitely be worn together.
Shop Pink and Red Dresses
EXACT MATCH
With a simple silhouette that's flattering on any and all body shapes, this Solace London maxi dress is the perfect occasionwear. Its tight-fitting bodice features stunning pleat details with off the shoulder sleeves bringing an elevated and fun element into the design. The red skirt beautifully contrasts against the pink satin for a fun and colourful look. Pair with muted accessories or highlight the pink and red with colourful heels and a handbag.
This maxi dress by Adrianna Papell is sophisticated, chic and perfect for those events where you want to make a splash. With a mermaid silhouette, maxi skirt with a leg split, and a flattering v-neckline with thin straps, the style is timeless and classic. The red and pink colour blocking is what makes this dress so stunning, with the two-toned bow detail on the bodice adding an extra statement-making element.
Cut in a super flattering A-line silhouette with a midi skirt and long sleeves, this pink and red dress from Boden is a super versatile, statement-making piece. Perfect for formal events when paired with heels, statement jewellery and a clutch bag, it works equally well as both elevated officewear and standout day-to-day looks - just style with a pair of comfortable ballet flats and throw your hair in a chic low bun.
For makeup, Helen kept things super simple and we love the look of her understated no makeup makeup look against the bold, glamorous dress. It's something we don't see very often, with celebrities often pairing their ball gowns and red carpet looks with equally flawless and perfected makeup styles - but Helen has us rethinking full glam is the only makeup to wear for formal occasions.
With a stunning sheer rose lip and matching pink-toned blusher bringing colour to her face, the natural glow of her skin shone through and brought a lovely, healthy sheen to her skin. The pared back makeup also let her jewellery shine, with a delicate gold chain necklace boasting a large pearl pendant and a pair of gold link earrings adding a subtle shimmer to her look without taking away from the statement bodice of her dress.
Helen's hair was styled in billowing, waterfall-like curls, with her side-parting bringing some serious volume to her roots. We'd recreate this look using a hair curler and, to get Helen's looser, textured curl style, a salt spray that will enhance and accentuate the curls while also bringing a relaxed, beachy look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
