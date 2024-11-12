Helen Skelton’s ravishing red one-shoulder dress stopped us in our tracks - could there be a better winter wedding outfit?

Helen Skelton’s ravishing red one-shoulder dress and gold accessories make the perfect winter wedding guest outfit.

Finding dresses for special occasions often requires a lot of patience and isn’t always easy, especially if you’re looking in the winter. This time of year we find ourselves moving away from the floral dresses we loved in spring and summer and now we’ve fixed a red dress firmly in our sights for any winter weddings or parties coming up. This is all thanks to Helen Skelton, whose exceptional styling has once again been inspiring our winter capsule wardrobe choices.

She recently attended a family wedding and took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself and her loved ones. For this big day she wore a one-shoulder dress that couldn’t have been a more perfect wedding guest outfit. The ruby red colour was so bold and beautiful, especially for this time of year, and it’s something we’ve seen Helen wear a lot.

Shop Off-Shoulder Red Dresses

Nobody's Child Off-Shoulder Dress Was £110, Now £88 at Nobody's Child This dress is a beautiful option to have ready for any special events or weddings you've got coming up this winter. The shade of red is striking and the ruched, off-shoulder design and side split make it so chic. Karen Millen Off-Shoulder Dress Was £95, Now £57 at Karen Millen Also available in a neutral cream shade, this red off-shoulder dress is so stunning and easy to wear. Pop on a pair of gold shoes and jewellery and this becomes such a glamorous event outfit. It has lovely draping around the neckline and is a midaxi length. Eliza J Red Off-Shoulder Dress £149.78 at Nordstrom This satin gown features a single short sleeve that falls of the shoulder, gathering along the side and a sultry split in the skirt. For some added sparkle pair with metallic accessories or go all-out with a red bag and shoes.

Shop Accessories Like Helen Skelton's

Astrid & Miyu Molten Hoops £75 at Astrid & Miyu Crafted from 18K gold plated sterling silver, these hoops will soon become a much reached-for pair of earrings in your collection. They have a statement twisted design and will add impact to even the simplest of outfits with their shape and sheen. M&S Chunky Chain Bracelet £14 at M&S This affordable gold-toned bracelet is a lovely addition to an outfit if you want to emulate Helen Skelton's everyday jewellery. It has a clasp fastening and brings some sparkle to a look without being too much. Open Edit Gold Sandals £55.73 at Nordstrom A pair of gold shoes is always handy to have for different occasions and these sandals have delicate straps that help to keep them secure on your feet. The ankle strap is adjustable and the heel is a great, wearable height.

She clearly feels comfortable in this shade and a bright red like this brings a sense of fun and vibrancy to any look. Red is also remarkably wearable, as it works wonderfully with all the neutral tones, as well as with rich hues like forest green. If you’re not sure about wearing such a daring colour then following Helen Skelton’s styling example is a great way to go, as she balanced out the colour by opting for a very chic and elegant silhouette.

Helen’s ravishing red dress was floor length and one-shoulder, with a split up one side that allowed for ease of movement and also made this piece that bit more contemporary. The single sleeve was long and fitted and the sweep of the neckline was so feminine. Not everyone will be as much of a fan of one-shoulder dresses, but they’re great if you want something a little less traditional yet still quite modest for a wedding or other special occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Helen Skelton isn’t alone in loving the one-shoulder silhouette as the Princess of Wales is a fellow one-shoulder dress fan - as we saw when she wore a show-stopping Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown to the 2023 BAFTAs.

To try out this design for yourself, it’s worth starting off by mixing in some one-shoulder tops or knitwear into your collection with your best wool jumpers this season. They’re easy to wear with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and skirts and can help give you a feel for the silhouette without investing in a full dress.

If you do have a winter wedding coming up, though, a one-shoulder dress like Helen’s would be such a stunning outfit option. She accentuated the neckline of her wedding guest outfit by wearing her blonde tresses swept up into a bun and added lots of pieces of her favourite chunky gold jewellery.

This is a staple part of the TV star’s style and she wore gold hoop earrings and a gold chain bracelet, which both matched her gold heeled sandals. Red and gold are a winning combination that also has a slight festive feel, making a red dress like Helen’s and some gold accessories a brilliant outfit for Christmas parties too.