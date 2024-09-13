Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade

Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord is a throwback outfit that’s got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days all over again.

As soon as the weather starts to turn colder and we shift our style to be more autumnal we tend to notice a colour pattern emerging with the tones we’re most excited to include in our autumn capsule wardrobe. Burgundy is huge for the season and chocolate brown and burnt orange will never go out of style, echoing the changing colours of the leaves around us. Now we might just have another new favourite hue after coming across one of Helen Skelton’s stunning looks that she shared a glimpse of on social media back in June 2021. Describing it as a "throwback" to pre-pandemic when people could attend festivals and book events, Helen’s leafy surroundings look very autumnal in this picture.

Even if the original snap wasn’t taken in the colder months, Helen Skelton’s burnt amber co-ord is perfect for this time of year. If the famous autumnal flavouring pumpkin spice was a colour, surely it would be this, with its blend of orange and brown hues.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Pumpkin Spice-Toned Must-Haves

John Lewis Relaxed Coat £69 at John Lewis This relaxed cropped coat might not be a wrap blazer like Helen's but it's a fabulous outerwear piece you'll get lots of wear out of. It has a boxy silhouette, with cuffed sleeves and a collar. Throw over jeans or wear with trousers in a similar shade to achieve a co-ord effect for autumn. Sézane Martin Trousers £130 at Sézane These trousers are more of an investment piece but they're exquisite and the orangey-caramel colour is such a wearable shade for the season. They are high-rise, with a straight leg silhouette and have welt pockets on the front and back. Vince Camuto Jumper £56.19 at Nordstrom Available in a massive range of other colours, this burnt orange-brown toned jumper is so beautiful. It can be worn with everything from jeans to leather trousers and is a brilliant layer to wear under blazers or knitted vests. This has dropped shoulders and the cuffs and hem are ribbed.

Countryfile presenter Helen is a big fan of a co-ord and this one featured a tailored blazer with a wrap design to it. This softened the silhouette of this piece and made it a little more contemporary than traditional suit-style blazers. Making it even more feminine was the tie-belt to fasten it and this is always a flattering detail if you want to accentuate your waist.

This blazer had boxy sleeves and a V-neckline with elongated lapels that framed her décolletage. It looked as though Helen was wearing her blazer as a top in itself, though on a colder day you could easily wear one of your best wool jumpers underneath as long as it was a lightweight, streamlined style. We've seen her wear leggings in a similar colour before, but Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord also included a pair of straight leg trousers with a pleat running down the front of each leg.

(Image credit: Photo by GC Images/GC Images via Getty)

The bottom of the jacket draped over their waistband in a peplum-esque way, though they looked as though they were likely high-waisted. If you already miss your best jumpsuits from summer and are looking for an alternative to wear to autumn/winter events like weddings then a co-ord is always worth considering.

A matching set requires minimal styling as you already know the items complement each other perfectly. In a colour like this, they can be show stopping and Helen’s choice of an orangey-brown colour co-ord screams autumn to us. It has a warmth to it and although there is some orange in there, the conker brown tones make it also quite neutral and easy to pair with chocolate brown, tan and beige accessories.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

The TV star chose to wear gold sandals with her co-ord instead and these looked equally beautiful, with a strap running across her foot. Gold necklaces and earrings are a big part of Helen’s signature style day-to-day, at least in recent years, but back then she wasn’t wearing any visible jewellery and this made her co-ord even the outfit focus.

She swept her golden hair up into a casual topknot and this brought a more relaxed feel to her look which was otherwise quite elevated. It was a far cry from her practical, countryside chic outfits that she wears for filming Channel 5’s On The Farm and her new show, Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen, with Dan Walker. It just shows how versatile her style is and how she adapts it seamlessly to suit the occasion.