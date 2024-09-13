Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord is a throwback outfit that’s got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days all over again.
As soon as the weather starts to turn colder and we shift our style to be more autumnal we tend to notice a colour pattern emerging with the tones we’re most excited to include in our autumn capsule wardrobe. Burgundy is huge for the season and chocolate brown and burnt orange will never go out of style, echoing the changing colours of the leaves around us. Now we might just have another new favourite hue after coming across one of Helen Skelton’s stunning looks that she shared a glimpse of on social media back in June 2021. Describing it as a "throwback" to pre-pandemic when people could attend festivals and book events, Helen’s leafy surroundings look very autumnal in this picture.
Even if the original snap wasn’t taken in the colder months, Helen Skelton’s burnt amber co-ord is perfect for this time of year. If the famous autumnal flavouring pumpkin spice was a colour, surely it would be this, with its blend of orange and brown hues.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Pumpkin Spice-Toned Must-Haves
This relaxed cropped coat might not be a wrap blazer like Helen's but it's a fabulous outerwear piece you'll get lots of wear out of. It has a boxy silhouette, with cuffed sleeves and a collar. Throw over jeans or wear with trousers in a similar shade to achieve a co-ord effect for autumn.
These trousers are more of an investment piece but they're exquisite and the orangey-caramel colour is such a wearable shade for the season. They are high-rise, with a straight leg silhouette and have welt pockets on the front and back.
Available in a massive range of other colours, this burnt orange-brown toned jumper is so beautiful. It can be worn with everything from jeans to leather trousers and is a brilliant layer to wear under blazers or knitted vests. This has dropped shoulders and the cuffs and hem are ribbed.
Countryfile presenter Helen is a big fan of a co-ord and this one featured a tailored blazer with a wrap design to it. This softened the silhouette of this piece and made it a little more contemporary than traditional suit-style blazers. Making it even more feminine was the tie-belt to fasten it and this is always a flattering detail if you want to accentuate your waist.
This blazer had boxy sleeves and a V-neckline with elongated lapels that framed her décolletage. It looked as though Helen was wearing her blazer as a top in itself, though on a colder day you could easily wear one of your best wool jumpers underneath as long as it was a lightweight, streamlined style. We've seen her wear leggings in a similar colour before, but Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord also included a pair of straight leg trousers with a pleat running down the front of each leg.
The bottom of the jacket draped over their waistband in a peplum-esque way, though they looked as though they were likely high-waisted. If you already miss your best jumpsuits from summer and are looking for an alternative to wear to autumn/winter events like weddings then a co-ord is always worth considering.
A matching set requires minimal styling as you already know the items complement each other perfectly. In a colour like this, they can be show stopping and Helen’s choice of an orangey-brown colour co-ord screams autumn to us. It has a warmth to it and although there is some orange in there, the conker brown tones make it also quite neutral and easy to pair with chocolate brown, tan and beige accessories.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
The TV star chose to wear gold sandals with her co-ord instead and these looked equally beautiful, with a strap running across her foot. Gold necklaces and earrings are a big part of Helen’s signature style day-to-day, at least in recent years, but back then she wasn’t wearing any visible jewellery and this made her co-ord even the outfit focus.
She swept her golden hair up into a casual topknot and this brought a more relaxed feel to her look which was otherwise quite elevated. It was a far cry from her practical, countryside chic outfits that she wears for filming Channel 5’s On The Farm and her new show, Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen, with Dan Walker. It just shows how versatile her style is and how she adapts it seamlessly to suit the occasion.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I’ve had a bob for years but now want long waves – so I asked experts for their fuss-free hair growth tips
Our no-nonsense guide to growing your hair quickly and healthily, according to leading trichologists
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Take it from Pippa Middleton, statement jeans are an easy way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe
Pippa proved you don't always have to stick to blue when updating your denim collection
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing
The versatile piece is super easy to style and always looks effortlessly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn
The presenter's latest accessory is a must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling
This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley was queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history
The chic one shoulder gown ensured all eyes were on her
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Trinny Woodall proves that pastel pink shouldn't be reserved for warmer months - wearing the ultimate block colour trouser suit with striking accessories
This colour will soon be featuring in your autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
By Caroline Parr Published