Helen Skelton's gym leggings, baseball cap and chunky gold chain combo isn't your average beach day outfit - but we're very into it

Helen Skelton is quickly becoming one of our fashion muses for stylish everyday ensembles, with her latest beach look exactly the kind of laid-back outfit we'd like to replicate ourselves.

For a sunny day out on the Norfolk coast, the TV presenter wore a simple black vest with matching black leggings, a branded baseball cap and chunky gold chain that taps into the maximalist jewellery trend we've seen the star wearing recently (we're thinking about Helen's cherry red jumpsuit and chunky chains worn for a recent night out).

Helen posted the relaxed photograph of herself and her family enjoying a beach day in Norfolk and making the most of the hot weather on her Instagram page, and fans were quick to show their appreciation for the heartwarming collage.

"Family holidays in Norfolk are the best," wrote one of Helen's followers. While another said, "Looks like you all had a great time. Looking stunning as always as well Helen." And a third wrote, "My favourite place in the UK, have a fantastic well-deserved break."

In the photographs from the wholesome beach day, Helen can be seen wearing a rather unexpected, but seriously stylish, combination as she posed on the sand.

Ditching the likes of shorts or summer dresses, Helen opted for a pair of sleek black gym leggings, teamed with a simple black cami. As for accessories, Helen contrasted the sporty look with some statement gold jewellery in the form of a chunky chain necklace.

Keeping things ultra cool, Helen topped the look off with a simple yet practical baseball cap - an essential piece if shading from the sunny weather while looking super athletic is one of your summer style goals.

Helen's been a great muse for summer fashion inspiration recently, having recently showcased how to style out the fisherman sandals - one of our favourite footwear trends for the summer. The chunky fisherman style is easy to wear and a great transitional shoe if you've not quite got your feet pedi-ready yet.

