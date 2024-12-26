Helen Skelton's leather leggings, chunky boots and houndstooth blazer are the perfect comfy-chic look for twixmas

Looking for a comfortable yet chic twixmas outfit? Helen Skelton's leather leggings, chunky boots and houndstooth blazer make the perfect look.

Whether you spent the entirety of Christmas day in your pyjamas, or you dressed to the nines in glitter, sequins and velvet for the Big Day, it's a universal want to be comfortable on Boxing Day. Maybe you've got a relaxing family dog walk planned, or are heading to pick up some bargains in the best Boxing Day sales, or you might be continuing the festive celebrations with more partying, drink, and food. Whatever your plans are, you're going to want to recreate Helen Skelton's effortlessly elegant casual look that blends comfort with style to make the perfect Boxing Day outfit.

With a pair of shining wet-look leggings creating a sleek base for the look, Helen layered on a pale blue jumper and a striking houndstooth blazer to add both colour and pattern to the neutral and basic trousers. A black beret and ARKET's Blanket-Stitch Scarf were practical choices of accessory that not only kept Helen warm as she skated on the ice with her family, but they also added a cosy-chic touch to her outfit - and her chunky black boots are a winter capsule wardrobe must-have.

Leggings are a great choice of casual wear for those days where you want to be comfortable, cosy and still look put-together. With the addition of Helen's pair being made from a wet-look fabric, the look has an extra shine that elevates the basic staple into one that's super elegant, eye-catching and sleek too.

It's a great styling hack that adds tonnes of texture, even if we don't actually get to the leggings all that much. Helen's longline blazer and knee-high boots cover much of the fabric, but the shine and thigh-hugging silhouette still packs a lot of punch even in this small amount.

Texture is the theme of this look, with Helen playing with a variety of different fabrics and patterns to add interest to her style. The ribbed knitwear that we only get a glimpse of in her carousel of photos was a great and unexpected choice. The baby blue, half-zip jumper introduced a pop of icy colour in her look, while the chunky knit and statement collar, which she created by zipping down the jumper and folding the now-loose flaps over to peek out from her blazer, introduced not only a playful splash of statement colour and a cosy, warming layer, but it also bulked-up the look and gave it a bit of substance, some tactical charm that makes it all the more interesting.

The star of the show is Helen's houndstooth blazer, with the busy pattern, neutral tones, flattering oversized fit, and crisp collar balancing formal with casual for an elevated and versatile look. Dress it down like Helen has, with leggings and boots, or get party ready with a pair of timeless black court heels, a sultry satin midi skirt and a crisp, white blouse for a sophisticated and elegant New Year's Eve outfit.

Helen finished off her outfit with a collection of practical winter staples; her chunky black boots, a black beret-style hat, and a striking black scarf with a white trim.

These sleek accessories are must-haves for the winter months and the fact that Helen's are all-black makes them super versatile. Like her blazer, they can be all be dressed up or down thanks to this versatility and pair effortlessly with any and all outfits. This is a lifesaver for those with capsule wardrobes and, especially when it comes to decluttering your home for the New Year, having just a few practical accessories will make your wardrobe organisation all the more simple.