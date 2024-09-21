Helen Skelton’s baseball jacket, khaki trousers and strappy sandals look is the perfect transitional outfit for sunny autumn weather

Helen Skelton nailed transitional dressing as she paired a bold red baseball jacket with a pair of khaki trousers and some strappy sandals - the laid-back look is perfect for sunny autumn days.

As we perfect our autumn capsule wardrobes, filling them with flattering coats and stylish suede boots to help us battle the chill, there are still some sunnier days that let us pull our favourite summer pieces back out the closet.

These transitional weeks between the two seasons can be hard to dress for. Mornings may be warm and sunny, while the afternoons are plagued with rain. But Helen Skelton has given us the perfect outfit inspiration for these moments, blending her autumn staples with more summery pieces to create a stunning laid-back look.

In an Instagram post, the presenter kept things casual in a pair of flattering khaki trousers, with a comfortable high waist, relaxed straight leg fit, and an elasticated hem at the leg creating an elevated, casual-chic look.

She paired the trousers with a plain white vest from M&S and threw on a stunning red, white and blue baseball jacket over the top. With just one button done up at the collar, the jacket not only added warmth, but also a bright and bold pop of colour that brought some fun to the outfit.

Leaving the jacket to stand out as the look's statement piece, Helen finished off her look with a pair of black sandals that boasted a comfortable platform sole and statement strap design.

Shop Helen Skelton's Look

EXACT MATCH Wyse Aniyah Cargo Trouser Was £180, Now £108 at Wyse London Why choose between style and comfort when you can have both? Helen's cargo trousers from Wyse are made from a breathable linen, with their elasticated waistband with a drawstring fastening not only being comfortable but also allowing you to tailor the piece for your perfect fit. We love the cuffed legs and pocket detailings that create this stunning elevated utility style. Superdry College Graphic Jersey Bomber Jacket £69.99 at John Lewis Bringing a touch of vintage charm to any casual look, this baseball-style bomber jacket by Superdry is a great piece for the transitional weeks between summer and autumn. Made from a soft, comfortable cotton blend, with a fuss-free round neckline and muted red and white shades, it's super easy to style as a layering piece over any outfit to bring in a pop of colour. Melissa Flowing Papete Sandals £80 at John Lewis With a comfortable flat sole, made even easier to wear and walk in thanks to the textured detail, these sandals are the perfect shoe to wear on those long days where you know you'll be walking here, there and everywhere. We love the practical straps which add a stylish, statement touch while also keeping your foot secure.

Finishing off the transitional look, Helen kept her black-framed sunglasses on hand incase the sun should manage to peek through the clouds, using them to keep her hair off of her face when they weren't needed for their original use.

A great, subtle accessory, her matching manicure and pedicure also brought in a sunny pop of colour to the look, with a coral-red shade making her nails pop. We love the shade that hints at the deeper autumnal nail colours we love in the cooler months while also playing into this year's transitional nail trends of muted and neutral shades.