Helen Skelton’s aviator is the cool coat alternative we often overlook and it looks sensational with leather leggings

Helen Skelton's chic aviator jacket is the perfect alternative to a coat when you want to be casual but cosy.

We’ll always love re-wearing our best winter coats but there’s something to be said for mixing up your outerwear this time of year - especially when it’s most of what people see of our outfits. A classic aviator jacket is the perfect alternative to a tailored or puffer coat but thanks to the cosy lining it still keeps you toasty warm as well as looking very chic. The queen of practical styling, Helen Skelton, has a particularly gorgeous one in her collection and she recently shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Taken in the heart of the picturesque Lake District, the picture showed Helen beaming in the most elegant but cosy winter outfit as she talked about her new BBC series, Lost and Found In The Lakes, which airs at 2pm on 7th January.

Helen is an expert at dressing for the weather without compromising on style and her black Aviator jacket with its chocolate brown lining was the epitome of this. She wore it open with the collar popped up around her neck, providing extra coverage and warmth.

Recreate Helen Skelton's Cosy Outfit

H&M Aviator Jacket £84.99 at H&M If you've been inspired by Helen Skelton's beautiful winter outfit then you might be tempted by this gorgeous fluffy aviator jacket in a deep brown shade. It's got an oversized fit that's perfect for layering knitwear underneath and has a collar, gently dropped shoulders and an adjustable tap at the sides. M&S Cotton Rich Denim Shirt £29.50 at M&S This shirt can be worn on its own or layered over a vest top or T-shirt and has a utility-inspired design with twin patch pockets on the front. It has a regular fit and would look amazing with leather leggings and an aviator to give your outfit a Helen Skelton twist. Next Faux Leather Leggings £35 at Next Crafted from four-way stretch fabric these leather leggings are comfy as well as chic. They are streamlined and have a button and zip fastening, as well as pockets and belt loops like traditional trousers. Style with a chunky knit, boots and your favourite coat or jacket.

Shop More Aviator Jackets

M&S Faux Shearling Jacket £75 at M&S This cosy coat alternative will see you through winter and into cold spring days too and it's so versatile thanks to its timeless design and neutral beige tone. It has a zip-through front and a collared neckline with a practical buckle, as well as handy side pockets. Karen Millen Faux Fur Jacket Was £159, Now £127.20 at Karen Millen This classic faux fur aviator jacket is currently 20% off and for a limited time you can also get an extra 15% off everything with the code EXTRA15 on Karen Millen. The tan faux leather and cream lining make for a wonderful combination and this would be great worn with everything from dresses to jeans. Next Tan Aviator Jacket £88 at Next This is the perfect jacket to throw on with any outfit, whether a smart jumper dress or a pair of leather leggings and a denim shirt like Helen's. It fastens at the front with a single button and has a more blazer-esque style than the biker aviators we often see.

The arms and body of the jacket appeared to be crafted from either leather or faux leather and the shearling-esque lining was a lovely colour and textural contrast. Unlike many of the aviator jackets we’ve seen, the lining extended beyond the cuffs of the sleeves for maximum cosiness. It had a zip running up the front and fell to Helen’s waist which is perfect for layering both longline and similar-length knitwear underneath.

Thanks to the fluffy lining, a shearling-style aviator jacket always tends to have a traditional, relaxed feel to it that works so well with everyday outfits, though you could easily wear a jacket like Helen’s with a smarter jumper dress or co-ord too. She chose to layer hers over a black denim shirt and a pair of leather leggings for a put-together, comfortable look.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This monochrome outfit made the rich brown tone of the shearling stand out even more and the mixing of different textures is a clever tip for winter styling. No matter which items you pull out of your winter capsule wardrobe, incorporating multiple textures within an outfit helps to break up a layered look and give it more dimension. A faux-fur lined aviator and leather or leather-look trousers are easy staples that can help you achieve this when worn with knitwear.

Helen Skelton’s trousers were streamlined, balancing out the slightly more oversized silhouette of her aviator jacket. Her shirt was left loose and draped over the top of them and she appeared to have tucked her trousers into her chunky-soled black leather boots. Together they had a beautiful, leg-elongating effect and the TV star finished off her warm winter outfit with a classic beanie - something we've often seen her reach for.

Although she could have continued with the neutral theme, she instead brought in a pop of colour with her burnt orange hat and the warm undertones worked well with the brown of her jacket. For her time in the Cumbrian countryside this outfit ticked all the style and practicality boxes - something that just about sums up every stunning look from Helen. With a lot of winter still to go, we have a feeling this aviator jacket could be worn plenty more times before spring arrives.