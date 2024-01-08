Helen Mirren wears a miraculous periwinkle cape dress for the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2024 best dressed list includes Helen Mirren, who wore a stunning periwinkle cape dress for Hollywood's biggest night.

The Golden Globes 2024 have already poised themselves as the most exciting night in Hollywood for this year, with A-listers lining the red carpet in their Sunday best (literally!). For example, Gillian Anderson wore a 'vulva' dress for this year's awards, already setting the tone of the evening to be an intriguing one.

One woman who always pulls out the sartorial stops, regardless of the occasion, is 78-year-old Helen Mirren, who is nominated for her role in Yellowstone spin-off 1923 as Cara Dutton, playing opposite Harrison Ford.

On the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globes, Helen looked glamorous in a periwinkle dress and light pink cape - and she gave off ethereal, fairy godmother vibes that we absolutely adore.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown featured a figure-flattering silhouette, which featured some lilac ruched detailing throughout the dress. Over top of the intensely periwinkle gown, she wore a matching cape that had bell sleeves and a slightly lighter pink interior, giving some contrast to the look.

She also wore some stunning jewels to accessorize the already over-the-top look, including a matching set of diamond earrings and an icy diamond necklace. To match with the frosty vibe of her jewelry, she donned a pair of silver platform heels. If Helen Mirren can wear silver platform heels at 78 years old, you can too!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People on the internet continue to sound off with their opinions about the award-winning actress' look.

"She is a vision," one person said of her lilac dress on X (formerly Twitter).

"That color was made for her. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a better color," another person said, referencing the periwinkle hue of her dress.

Helen is known for wearing rather loud outfits, too - in fact, in spring of 2023, she wore a dress with Easter bunnies on it - so we're not altogether shocked that she chose such a bold, springy colour for Hollywood's biggest night.