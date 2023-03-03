Helen Mirren channels inner spring goddess with floral rabbit dress and candy pink headband

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Helen Mirren stepped out in the most darling spring dress while promoting Shazam! Fury Of The Gods - and we're totally stealing the look for any spring holidays.

Helen Mirren, 77, is a widely beloved actress, not just for her undeniable talent on screen, but for her sweet demeanor off screen, too. She recently joined that cast of the Yellowstone prequel, 1932, joining Harrison Ford in the show's franchise.

Recently, while doing press with her fellow co-stars in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods in Italy, Helen debuted the most amazing spring dress we've ever seen - and we needed the rest of the world to acknowledge it too.

The photo call event was held at the Palazzo Manfredi hotel in Rome, where Helen posed with her fellow castmates Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Zachary Levi (Tangled), and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels). Although all of her co-stars were undoubtedly wearing noteworthy outfits, Helen's pink dress immediately caught our attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a look that's giving Easter-chic, or what we're now dubbing as Eastercore, Helen wore a mid-length bright pink dress, that had joyful spring floral patterns throughout. Within the springy motif displayed on her dress, you can also see that there is a seriously adorable bunny printed on the left side, which really tickled our spring fancy.

The dress, which was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, although not the first eye-catching pink dress she's donned, certainly made a statement - and was paired perfectly with a similarly pink headband that Helen sported, along with bright teal dangling earrings that add a nice pop of color to the spring outfit. For shoes, Helen kept things pretty practical and opted for a pair of simple black pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the dress, she paired her look with a simple, cream-colored duster coat, perfect for the temperate spring weather. She also chose to keep her hair long and down for this look, proving that long hairstyles for women over 50 can be kept simple

In Shazam!, Helen plays Hespera, the film's villain. In a recent interview with Graham Norton, she revealed that she thought the plot of the film was "too complicated."

"Don't ask me about the plot, it's too complicated," she said on Graham's show, laughing. "[Lucy Liu and I] are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day's shooting, 'They are trying to kill us,' in all seriousness."