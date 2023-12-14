Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Middleton have all worn this festive hair accessory that we’re using this holiday season

Headbands are all the rage, as proved by Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate Middleton - here's where you can get some chic ones.

It may not come as a surprise to you that hair accessories tend to rage in popularity in the cold weather months. Whether you're on the hunt for the best and cosiest hats for the winter, or you're searching for the perfect pair of ear muffs, or maybe a hair bow is more your style, there's no doubt that these accessories become more prevalent as the holiday season approaches. After all, nothing says 'Christmas outfit' like a chic hair accessory.

One item that has seen a major renaissance recently is the headband - with the rise of preppy aesthetics like coastal grandmother and Upper East Side grandmother trends, it's no surprise this classic accessory is making a comeback. If you don't believe us, just take it from A-list women who have been donning headbands for years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, Kate Middleton has sported headbands on a handful of occasions in the past, and they've ranged in varying degrees of luxury. In 2020, she wore a classy black padded headband (pictured above) with a chic turtleneck and dark green coat, marking a truly perfect winter outfit. However, she also wore matching tiara-style headbands with Princess Charlotte at King Charles' III coronation in May of 2023, proving that the accessory is not only incredibly stylish, but also very versatile.

Other women we love who have donned this hair accessory are Helen Mirren, who wore a similarly chic black headband to Kate's while exiting the airport in spring of 2023, pairing her headband with a houndstooth coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker is another woman we love who has sported many a headband in years past, both on screen as Carrie Bradshaw in the seminal hit show Sex and the City, but also in her day to day life as a practical and stylish accessory.

Shop Headbands

Fabric Knot Headband View at Accessorize RRP: £12 | A classic. Slip this headband into daytime and evening looks, featuring a knot to the top and fabric design. Beaded Headband View at Accessorize RRP: £25 | Intricate beadwork adorns this headband, adding a pop of white to your day-to-day looks. Wide Basic Headband Red View at Accessorize RRP: £3.50 | This headband features a fabric-coated wide band, and sits comfortably on the head thanks to its stretch design

Headbands are undoubtedly one of the easiest - not to mention most inexpensive - hair accessories you can invest in, and they'll serve you well for years to come. They can cover up a bad hair day, add a little extra sparkle or charm to any outfit, or even just serve as a way to keep your hair out of your face if you're not in the mood to sport a ponytail hairstyle.

Plus - if all of these A-list ladies are sporting headbands with such confidence, we can too.