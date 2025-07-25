Hannah Waddingham’s Rixo dress is the chicest way to wear polka dots this summer

It's a print that's particularly loved by the Princess of Wales

Hannah Waddingham on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to prints worth investing in, I’d say that polka dots are up there with the best. Much like florals, the spotty pattern is an absolute classic yet still has the ability to look fresh season after season, and year after year – especially when it's in a timeless black and white colour combination.

Dots are chic but with a fun twist, and if you find a wedding guest dress or a blouse covered in them that you really love, you will get an endless amount of wear out of that one piece, and you’ll find that it’ll work for all kinds of occasions, both day and night.

Hannah Waddingham is clearly a fan, as the star was spotted recently at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, wearing one of this season’s most stylish polka pieces by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo. The 50-year-old actress looked amazing in her floaty number, which features an oversized bow on one shoulder and a tiered skirt for added wow. It is such a beautiful dress, and will work nicely for a summer wedding, a day at the races or as a date night outfit.

Rixo , Eleanor Cotton Midi DressExact Match

Rixo
Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress

Rixo is a brand regularly worn by a whole host of high-profile names, including Kate Middleton, Lisa Snowdon and Alex Jones. The dresses always look extra special, and this halterneck style will look fabulous with strappy heels and gold jewels, or add some colour with bright red accessories.

&Other Stories , Frilled Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Frilled Maxi Dress

Frilly trims bring a vintage feel to this maxi dress. Finish it with simple black heels and a slick of red lipstick and you'll be all set.

Phase Eight, Nita Spot Maxi Dress
Phase Eight
Nita Spot Maxi Dress

A similar neckline to Hannah's dress gives this one a very high-end feel that will work for a special event. Add a simple clutch like the model as a chic finishing touch.

River Island , Cream Polka Dot Ruffle Bardot Midi Dress
River Island
Cream Polka Dot Ruffle Bardot Midi Dress

Bardot necklines are always a winner on a sunny day, and the oversized ruffled details on this one adds even more wow factor.

Zara , Polak Dot Satin Dress
Zara
Polak Dot Satin Dress

If you prefer things a little more simple, try a slinky slip dress covered in spots like this one. Wear as it is with wedges or layer over a tshirt for a little more coverage.

Nobody's Child , Polka Dot Kyla Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Polka Dot Kyla Midi Dress

Jumbo spots make a big statement without feeling OTT. Team this one with your most comfortable trainers and a floppy hat for a daytime spin.

New Look, Polka Dot Cowl Neck Chiffon Midi Dress
New Look
Polka Dot Cowl Neck Chiffon Midi Dress

The cowl neck and tiered frills on this full-length number have a seriously pretty feel that will feel like a treat to wear.

Polka dots really are a wardrobe winner. You can add even more impact to a dotty design by styling them with colour pop separates and heels, or give them an understated vibe by teaming spots with soft neutrals and pared-back accessories.

There are plenty of ways to wear them, but I'd avoid mixing spotted items with other prints in one look, as this can look a little busy. Make your polka piece the key item in your ensemble, and it'll always look fabulous.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.