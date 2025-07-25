Hannah Waddingham’s Rixo dress is the chicest way to wear polka dots this summer

When it comes to prints worth investing in, I’d say that polka dots are up there with the best. Much like florals, the spotty pattern is an absolute classic yet still has the ability to look fresh season after season, and year after year – especially when it's in a timeless black and white colour combination.

Dots are chic but with a fun twist, and if you find a wedding guest dress or a blouse covered in them that you really love, you will get an endless amount of wear out of that one piece, and you’ll find that it’ll work for all kinds of occasions, both day and night.

Hannah Waddingham is clearly a fan, as the star was spotted recently at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, wearing one of this season’s most stylish polka pieces by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo. The 50-year-old actress looked amazing in her floaty number, which features an oversized bow on one shoulder and a tiered skirt for added wow. It is such a beautiful dress, and will work nicely for a summer wedding, a day at the races or as a date night outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Dress

Exact Match Rixo Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress £275 at Rixo UK Rixo is a brand regularly worn by a whole host of high-profile names, including Kate Middleton, Lisa Snowdon and Alex Jones. The dresses always look extra special, and this halterneck style will look fabulous with strappy heels and gold jewels, or add some colour with bright red accessories.

Shop More Polka Dot Dresses

Polka dots really are a wardrobe winner. You can add even more impact to a dotty design by styling them with colour pop separates and heels, or give them an understated vibe by teaming spots with soft neutrals and pared-back accessories.

There are plenty of ways to wear them, but I'd avoid mixing spotted items with other prints in one look, as this can look a little busy. Make your polka piece the key item in your ensemble, and it'll always look fabulous.