A classic beige Burberry trench coat has always been top of my wishlist, but Hannah Waddingham just made the case for mahogany
She joined Olivia Colman and Celia Imrie at the Claridge's Christmas tree unveiling
This year's Christmas tree at Claridge's hotel in London has been designed by Daniel Lee for Burberry, and of course, the unveiling was a star-studded affair.
British icons like Olivia Colman, Celia Imrie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung and Patsy Kensit were all in attendance, but it was Hannah Waddingham who had my full attention.
A classic Burberry trench coat has been patiently waiting at the top of my wardrobe staple wishlist for years, and whilst I always thought I'd opt for beige or even black, the Ted Lasso star's mahogany-coloured trench coat has got me convinced. Not only is the deep red hue incredibly elegant and festive, but it also creates a really striking contrast with the instantly recognisable Burberry check lining, which you can just see beneath the collar of Hannah's, where she has the throat latch fastened.
It's a hefty investment that you might not have been planning to make this Black Friday, but I guarantee this trench coat will never go out of style. The double-breasted design, belted waist and mid-length means it's super flattering, and anyone who knows anything about fashion will instantly spot that it's Burberry. It will work over everything from your most glamorous LBD for party season to a simple jeans and a cashmere jumper on chilly winter days. My advice? Buy it.
This heavier, more structured style perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 and is a great option if you're looking for a cosy but smart coat for the season.
Mahogany might at first feel a bit less versatile than beige or black, but it will complement so much of your wardrobe. Grey, navy, camel and black will all work really well with this rich burgundy shade.
And if you're wondering which Burberry trench coat to buy, the Castleford is a really strong contender. The website describes it as: "A fresh expression of Burberry’s rainwear heritage, the Castleford trench coat is crafted in England from cotton gabardine.
"The domed buttons have an antique finish and feature our B crest flanked by a pair of unicorns – inspired by an archive emblem found on Thomas Burberry’s personal silverware. Cut to a generous, regular fit with raglan sleeves for a softly curved shoulder and effortless layering over knitwear and tailoring. Inside is Burberry Check cotton in signature sand beige."
