A classic beige Burberry trench coat has always been top of my wishlist, but Hannah Waddingham just made the case for mahogany

She joined Olivia Colman and Celia Imrie at the Claridge's Christmas tree unveiling

Hannah Waddingham attends the unveiling of the Burberry and Claridge&#039;s 2025 Christmas Tree at Claridge&#039;s Hotel on November 25, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

This year's Christmas tree at Claridge's hotel in London has been designed by Daniel Lee for Burberry, and of course, the unveiling was a star-studded affair.

British icons like Olivia Colman, Celia Imrie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung and Patsy Kensit were all in attendance, but it was Hannah Waddingham who had my full attention.

Hannah Waddingham seen attending the unveiling of the Burberry and Claridge&#039;s 2025 Christmas Tree at Claridge&#039;s Hotel on November 25, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mahogany might at first feel a bit less versatile than beige or black, but it will complement so much of your wardrobe. Grey, navy, camel and black will all work really well with this rich burgundy shade.

And if you're wondering which Burberry trench coat to buy, the Castleford is a really strong contender. The website describes it as: "A fresh expression of Burberry’s rainwear heritage, the Castleford trench coat is crafted in England from cotton gabardine.

"The domed buttons have an antique finish and feature our B crest flanked by a pair of unicorns – inspired by an archive emblem found on Thomas Burberry’s personal silverware. Cut to a generous, regular fit with raglan sleeves for a softly curved shoulder and effortless layering over knitwear and tailoring. Inside is Burberry Check cotton in signature sand beige."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

