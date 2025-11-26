A classic beige Burberry trench coat has always been top of my wishlist, but Hannah Waddingham just made the case for mahogany

This year's Christmas tree at Claridge's hotel in London has been designed by Daniel Lee for Burberry, and of course, the unveiling was a star-studded affair.

British icons like Olivia Colman, Celia Imrie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung and Patsy Kensit were all in attendance, but it was Hannah Waddingham who had my full attention.

A classic Burberry trench coat has been patiently waiting at the top of my wardrobe staple wishlist for years, and whilst I always thought I'd opt for beige or even black, the Ted Lasso star's mahogany-coloured trench coat has got me convinced. Not only is the deep red hue incredibly elegant and festive, but it also creates a really striking contrast with the instantly recognisable Burberry check lining, which you can just see beneath the collar of Hannah's, where she has the throat latch fastened.

Exact match Burberry Mid-Length Gabardine Castleford Trench Coat in Mahogany Red £1,995 at Burberry It's a hefty investment that you might not have been planning to make this Black Friday, but I guarantee this trench coat will never go out of style. The double-breasted design, belted waist and mid-length means it's super flattering, and anyone who knows anything about fashion will instantly spot that it's Burberry. It will work over everything from your most glamorous LBD for party season to a simple jeans and a cashmere jumper on chilly winter days. My advice? Buy it.

Nobody's Child Burgundy Double Breasted Trench Coat £119.25 with code BF25 at Nobody's Child This certainly looks more expensive than it is, and it's available in both regular and petite lengths. With 25% off in the Black Friday sale, it won't be around for long! ASOS DESIGN Formal Longline Funnel Neck Trench Coat in Burgundy £95 at Asos This heavier, more structured style perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 and is a great option if you're looking for a cosy but smart coat for the season. Open Edit Belted Satin Trench Jacket £117.02 at Nordstrom On the other hand, this satin style makes for a slinky layer over a party season dress, and will come into its own when spring has finally sprung.

Phase Eight Nika Black Tiered Shift Dress £99 (was £129) at Phase Eight Hannah wore a tiered LBD beneath her statement trench coat, and it instantly made me think of this Phase Eight shift dress. Still looking for an outfit for the work Christmas party? Call off the search. Dune London Smoothly Kitten-Heel Knee-High Boots £139 (was £199) at Dune Dune has some amazing Black Friday offers on right now, and these kitten heel boots are in my shopping basket. They're the ideal height so you won't be hobbling at the end of the night! Next Black Croc Snap Clutch £26 at Next Last but most definitely not least, I bring you this expensive-looking croc clutch bag from Next. I doubt I even need to say how chic it is, you're probably already at the checkout...

Mahogany might at first feel a bit less versatile than beige or black, but it will complement so much of your wardrobe. Grey, navy, camel and black will all work really well with this rich burgundy shade.

And if you're wondering which Burberry trench coat to buy, the Castleford is a really strong contender. The website describes it as: "A fresh expression of Burberry’s rainwear heritage, the Castleford trench coat is crafted in England from cotton gabardine.

"The domed buttons have an antique finish and feature our B crest flanked by a pair of unicorns – inspired by an archive emblem found on Thomas Burberry’s personal silverware. Cut to a generous, regular fit with raglan sleeves for a softly curved shoulder and effortless layering over knitwear and tailoring. Inside is Burberry Check cotton in signature sand beige."