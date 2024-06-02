Halle Berry just wore a striking red statement suit and sultry black shirt – we're desperate to recreate her stunning look

Halle Berry has debuted a new power-suit look, stepping out in a bright and bold red suit accessorised with a sultry black shirt – and it's one of our favourite of her looks yet.

When summer rolls around, many of us may be inclined to fill our summer capsule wardrobes with floating midi dresses and summer-ready mini skirts, but Halle Berry has reminded us that, no matter the weather, a power suit will always be the perfect attire for any occasion.

Posting to Instagram, the actress and activist shared a snap of herself in a bright and bold red power suit combo, with a pair of mid-rise, straight leg trousers and sharply tailored jacket elegantly flattering her frame.

Under the jacket, she wore a sheer, black shirt with a sultry, deep v-neckline tucked into the trouser waistband. The sharp contrast between the black and the red makes for a stunning, powerful and sultry look which Berry paired perfectly with her natural messy waves and minimal makeup.

Shop Halle Berry's Look

Zara Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer £89.99 at Zara With a fitted silhouette, notched lapel collar, and padded shoulders, the tailoring of this blazer promises a chic and stylish finish. Zara Darted Masculine Trousers £49.99 at Zara With a mid-rise high-waist and masculine, loose straight-leg design, these trousers offer an effortlessly cool look that perfectly balances chic tailoring with a relaxed, laid-back fit. Zara Semi-sheer-Shirt £32.99 at Zara A more sultry, daring take on the long-sleeve, collared shirt, this sheer, mesh design with stunning lace trims on the front is sure to add some edge to any power suit look.

While we can't see Halle's shoes, from the image background we can see she's likely thinking of a tall, black stiletto to tie in the black shirt to the rest of the look. It would undoubtedly work in adding another sultry accessory to the outfit where the jewellery and other accessories have been kept minimal, though a black sandal or flat would work equally well.

This suit look is not, by far, the first power suit look we've seen from the actress. In fact, it's not even the first red power suit look we've seen from her this year! She recently wore another red power suit, opting for a floral shirt under her jacket and it gave the suit a completely different feel.

Shop Black Shoes

M&S Slip On Kitten Heel Mules £35 at M&S With Insolia® technology to redistribute your weight away from the balls of your feet and reducing pressure, these heels are just as comfortable as they are stylish. M&S Flat Open Toe Mules £22.50 at M&S Easy to wear, these mules are both classic and contemporary with their squared-off open toe and thick straps. Sizes range from 3-8, and are free from animal-derived ingredients or materials, making them suitable for vegans. M&S Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 at M&S Available in half sizes and with Insolia® technology, which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, these heels are as stylish as they are comfortable.

Whether paired with a sultry undershirt or a feminine, floral piece, a bold red power suit is a great, statement-making piece and makes you unignorable no matter what event you find yourself at.

The red hue is one that gets a little forgotten in all the pastels and floral prints we favour in the warmer months but we'll definitely be following Halle's lead and incorporating it into our wardrobes this season.