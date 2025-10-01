Mother-daughter duo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin, look strikingly similar in GapStudio's new campaign

GapStudio's Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign features two recognisable (and extremely similar) faces: Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin. The mother-daughter duo front the new collection in their first-ever campaign together, and we're eagerly anticipating shopping the collection, which launches on 2 October.

Shot by Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti, this campaign emphasises the idea of a shared wardrobe between generations, blending timeless and enduring designs with quality craftsmanship, and it's the first time the mother-daughter duo have shot a campaign together. GapStudio was launched this year by GAP's new creative director, Zac Posen, signalling the brand's evolution.

GapStudio prioritises craftsmanship, iconic denim designs, and affordability to form a collection that has accessible print points while maintaining its quality. So, if you're looking to upgrade your autumn capsule wardrobe staples, this collection is certainly worth shopping.

The 38-piece collection launches exclusively online tomorrow, and it captures the current autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 perfectly, whilst boasting a timeless feel.

"The collection itself was inspired by the feeling of ’90s New York – the music, the energy, the mix of elegance and edge – a moment when modernism and nostalgia collided to create a new style language," says Zac Posen.

Later saying, "That spirit comes through in the pieces: tailoring with presence, sculptural denim, and satin that brings movement and ease. It’s a capsule designed to carry forward, season after season.”

So what can we expect to shop for? In the campaign imagery, we've spotted statement pieces such as the sculpted denim dress seen on Apple Martin, denim flared jeans that evoke the brand's 90s heritage, and more elevated pieces, including a belted beige shirt dress and a baby pink satin dress.

In terms of colours, we can expect a palette of signature GAP blues, warm neutrals, crisp white, and soft rose tones that align perfectly with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025.

You can feel the notable influence of Gwyneth's refined and effortlessly chic style throughout this collection. “Gap has always been part of my family’s life,” said Gwyneth Paltrow. “It’s classic and effortless, and Zac has brought a fresh perspective that makes the brand more wearable than ever.”

The overarching theme within the collection draws from the romanticism and futurism of New York in the 1960s, capturing a feminine yet minimalist feel. Zac Posen has drawn inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's personal style, as well as several other iconic A-listers, such as Grace Jones and Tina Turner, whilst designing the pieces. The result is a collection that balances elegance, nostalgia, edge, and modernity.