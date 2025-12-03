Jump to category:
Giovanna Fletcher's Sixties-inspired red velvet dress is by the underrated brand celebrities love

She attended the opening night of Paddington: The Musical

Giovanna Fletcher and Tom Fletcher attend the press night after party for &quot;Paddington The Musical&quot; at Freemasons&#039; Hall on November 30, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher looked absolutely glowing when she attended the opening night of Paddington: The Musical in London on Sunday. She must have been incredibly proud of her husband Tom, the composer and lyricist of the show, but her stunning dress definitely gave her a glow, too!

Instead of a little black dress, she opted for a festive red velvet mini by British clothing brand Queens of Archive. If you're not familiar, as the name suggests, the designs have a vintage vibe to them and have been worn by the likes of Alexa Chung and Holly Willoughby.

If you're considering wearing red velvet for a Christmas party, consider this your sign to do it. Much like sequins, there's something about sumptuous velvet that just gets you into the festive spirit, but it will work for any occasion throughout the rest of the year, too.

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher attend the &quot;Paddington: The Musical&quot; West End Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre on November 30, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly a fan of the brand, Giovanna also wore the Queens of Archive Stella coat, which features a crackle vinyl finish and detachable white faux fur on the collar and cuffs. At £320, it's an investment piece, but it's one you'll treasure for years. I love the burgundy lining, too.

Lily Allen wore the same coat in the visualiser for her song Tennis, plus Alexa Chung recently wore the incredible Queens of Archive cheetah print Priscilla coat, so the brand is much in demand at the moment.

Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

