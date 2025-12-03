Giovanna Fletcher's Sixties-inspired red velvet dress is by the underrated brand celebrities love

Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher looked absolutely glowing when she attended the opening night of Paddington: The Musical in London on Sunday. She must have been incredibly proud of her husband Tom, the composer and lyricist of the show, but her stunning dress definitely gave her a glow, too!

Instead of a little black dress, she opted for a festive red velvet mini by British clothing brand Queens of Archive. If you're not familiar, as the name suggests, the designs have a vintage vibe to them and have been worn by the likes of Alexa Chung and Holly Willoughby.

Giovanna's is the Penelope dress, which features a sweet bow at the neckline, as well as puff shoulders. She added heels from the M&S x 16 Arlington collaboration, plus the most adorable bag I think I've ever seen. It's shaped like an old school red telephone box, and of course, it's by the always charming Lulu Guinness.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Giovanna's look

Exact match Queens of Archive Penelope Dress £285 at Queens of Archive Is this the perfect Christmas party dress? I think so. Queens of Archive describe it as "a love letter to sixties seduction. Cut from plush crimson velvet, her softly flared mini silhouette channels the spirit of ingénues with secrets and sharp wit. Fabric-covered buttons trail down the bodice, while an oversized bow at the neck flirts with innocence and drama in equal measure." Exact match Lulu Guinness Lulu Red Lulu Calling Phonebox Clutch £345 at Lulu Guinness Perfectly capturing the whimsical spirit of Lulu Guinness, this bag is surprisingly roomy. One customer wrote: "The photos really don't do this bag enough justice; it is just gorgeous, beautifully made and fits my phone easily! I am looking forward to using it at every opportunity." Exact match M&S x 16Arlington Hair on Leather Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £100 at M&S These textured heels are a very refreshing twist on the classic pointed court shoe. The heel is really manageable, and the squared shape at the front is really chic.

Shop more velvet dress

Nobody's Child Red Velvet Puff Sleeve Boston Mini Shift Dress £85 at Nobody's Child Nobody's Child is one of the woman&home fashion team's go-to brands, and it's easy to see why. The voluminous sleeves balance out the mini length of this one, and it would pair perfectly with black tights and platform heels. Albaray Crushed Velvet Short Dress £110 at Albaray If you prefer a long sleeve, looser silhouette, this Albaray dress has got your name written all over it. Bonus: it's got pockets! Finery London Velvet Round Neck Mini Skater Dress £59 at M&S This is probably my favourite alternative. Between the embellished buttons, the sleek long sleeves and the flattering skater shape, it's Christmas in a dress. Expect it to sell out soon.

If you're considering wearing red velvet for a Christmas party, consider this your sign to do it. Much like sequins, there's something about sumptuous velvet that just gets you into the festive spirit, but it will work for any occasion throughout the rest of the year, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly a fan of the brand, Giovanna also wore the Queens of Archive Stella coat, which features a crackle vinyl finish and detachable white faux fur on the collar and cuffs. At £320, it's an investment piece, but it's one you'll treasure for years. I love the burgundy lining, too.

Lily Allen wore the same coat in the visualiser for her song Tennis, plus Alexa Chung recently wore the incredible Queens of Archive cheetah print Priscilla coat, so the brand is much in demand at the moment.