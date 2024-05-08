Gillian Anderson just wore the same stunning sequin dress as Hannah Waddingham - here's where to get yours
This sequin embellished style by Rixo is the perfect little black dress
When it comes to making a statement, nothing quite captures attention like a sequin black dress. LBDs are a timeless choice, especially when they feature some glamorous sequins. And when two of Hollywood's leading ladies - Hannah Waddingham and Gillian Anderson - are spotted in the same stunning dress, it's worth taking note.
Gillian Anderson recently graced her Instagram with a post commemorating the one-year anniversary of her soft drink brand, 'G-spot' whilst wearing the breathtaking black sequin 'Avena' dress from Rixo. If you're looking to infuse your spring capsule wardrobe with a touch of sparkle, this is one of the best dresses to do so.
We immediately recognised the dress, since Hannah Waddingham glowed at a recent red carpet event for Apple TV's Primetime Emmy Party in the same sequin style. They both looked sensational, so needless to say we're completely obsessed. Gillian and Hannah are our two of our favourite style muses!
A photo posted by this.is.gspot on
Scoop star Gillian, who recently wore a Reiss dress on the red carpet, looked radiant in pictures that captured her blowing out candles on a celebratory cake. Anderson's fans were quick to show their admiration, commenting on the post: "The dress! This woman!", and another writing, "She’s so beautiful! Happy Birthday!".
Whether you are attending a party, a fancy dinner, or a work event, the allure of sequins never fades. So, if you're looking to make a statement and turn heads wherever you go, investing in a sequin black dress is definitely a good idea - and we won’t have it said otherwise.
And don't make the mistake of thinking sequins are just for Christmas. Did you see Nicole Kidman's gold sequin dress earlier this month?
Rixo is one of our favourite British clothing brands, and Gillian and Hannah are certainly in good company. The Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Trinny Woodall are all in the fan club too.
The Rixo site currently has sizes ranging from 12–20 available, and to purchase the 'Avena' dress in sizes 8–12, you can join a mailing list to get notified when stock becomes available. This blue ombre version is a great alternative too.
SHOP THE LOOK
RRP: £385 | Covered in sparkling sequins, this dress's classic silhouette and asymmetrical cut-out shoulder make it a great choice for any upcoming special occasions, as exampled by both Anderson and Waddingham. This is also a great option if considering what to wear to a wedding this summer.
RRP: £45.99 | Pair the iconic dress with these black heels to create a sophisticate and elevated evening look. A pair of pointed heels can do wonders to elongate your legs, and these are a great staple to implement into your spring capsule wardrobe.
