Gillian Anderson rarely gets it wrong with her outfit choices. We often look to the actress for style inspiration, and one of her latest ensembles is one we will definitely be bookmarking for upcoming occasions this summer.

Attending a film event in California earlier this week, Gillian wore a bright and beautiful tomato red dress by Emilia Wickstead. Her designer frock had a universally flattering, fit-and-flare silhouette complete with a sharp collar detail that added a smart, preppy aesthetic. Worn by the likes of Kate Middleton, Emilia Wickstead designs are regularly chosen by those in the know for important moments.

Gillian nailed it with her timeless dress choice and styled it perfectly too, adding just a pair of strappy heels and a relaxed updo. It was a winning ensemble, and her scarlet statement-maker is an ideal look to emulate for a wedding or event this summer. Red is a key fashion colour trend for 2026, so recreating her look is easier than you might think.

(Image credit: Getty Images)