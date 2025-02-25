Of all the trench coats at the Burberry show, Geri Halliwell's ecru style is the one that feels really fresh for spring

Geri Halliwell's look from the Burberry London Fashion Week Show offered a fresh take on the iconic Burberry trench.

Held at The Tate Britain on Monday evening, the Burberry show saw major celebrities head to toe in the British heritage brand, however, it was Halliwell's look that truly caught our attention—offering the perfect outerwear inspiration for entering the warmer months ahead.

If you're wondering which is the best Burberry trench coat to invest in, Halliwell's London Fashion Week look should help sway your decision. She opted for a light cream colour over the classic darker tan—a simple yet effective style move for a more elevated take on this classic outerwear piece.

With warmer weather just around the corner, it is time to swap out heavier padded coats or jackets for lighter trench coats or macs, and by opting for brighter neutral colours, you can immediately elevate existing staples from your spring capsule wardrobe.

Paired with the Burberry Horse checkered shoulder bag, this soft ecru trench coat takes centre stage as the focus point of her whole outfit, and we expect nothing less from the singer who is rarely spotted in anything but bright white or cream colours. She finishes the look with Leather Pumps in a soft chalk.

If you're stuck on how to style trench coat team yours with either mid-wash or dark indigo denim and a slingback heel for a sophisticated feel. Or if you're heading into the office opt warm rich tones such as terracotta or mocha mousse the form of cosy knitwear or a floaty blouse.

Burberry's 2025 Autumn/Winter collection was themed around a countryside getaway with the show's setting, and the collection references eluding to old British country houses.

Creative Director Daniel Lee was inspired by British interiors and used rich heritage fabrics, including velvet, the classic Burberry check, and rich woven tapestries. Quilted jackets and oversized knitwear were also notably featured in the collection.