Of all the trench coats at the Burberry show, Geri Halliwell's ecru style is the one that feels really fresh for spring
We're shopping similar styles for the months ahead
Geri Halliwell's look from the Burberry London Fashion Week Show offered a fresh take on the iconic Burberry trench.
Held at The Tate Britain on Monday evening, the Burberry show saw major celebrities head to toe in the British heritage brand, however, it was Halliwell's look that truly caught our attention—offering the perfect outerwear inspiration for entering the warmer months ahead.
If you're wondering which is the best Burberry trench coat to invest in, Halliwell's London Fashion Week look should help sway your decision. She opted for a light cream colour over the classic darker tan—a simple yet effective style move for a more elevated take on this classic outerwear piece.
Shop The Trench Coat Look
Made by one of the best British brands, this trench coat is a lifetime investment that is made to last. It is made from shower-resistant cotton gabardine and features a lined in Burberry Check. This style is tailored to a regular fit and has raglan sleeves.
This smart trench coat has been discounted by 50%. You could wear this with almost anything, from styling with your favourite barrel leg jeans looks, to layering over smart office attire.
This long trench coat has the chicest oversized shape, long sleeves, and a self-tie belt. Layer this slouchy trench over your best wool jumper on cooler days or pair it with a soft t-shirt and denim jeans in the warmer months.
Complete your spring capsule wardrobe with this sophisticated cotton-rich trench coat. It has a relaxed, regular fit, with a classic double breasted front and full lining for warmth and comfort.
This black shoulder bag is both sophisticated and glamorous. It has an adjustable shoulder strap with a small envelope pouch which is perfect for storing your essentials.
With warmer weather just around the corner, it is time to swap out heavier padded coats or jackets for lighter trench coats or macs, and by opting for brighter neutral colours, you can immediately elevate existing staples from your spring capsule wardrobe.
Paired with the Burberry Horse checkered shoulder bag, this soft ecru trench coat takes centre stage as the focus point of her whole outfit, and we expect nothing less from the singer who is rarely spotted in anything but bright white or cream colours. She finishes the look with Leather Pumps in a soft chalk.
If you're stuck on how to style trench coat team yours with either mid-wash or dark indigo denim and a slingback heel for a sophisticated feel. Or if you're heading into the office opt warm rich tones such as terracotta or mocha mousse the form of cosy knitwear or a floaty blouse.
Burberry's 2025 Autumn/Winter collection was themed around a countryside getaway with the show's setting, and the collection references eluding to old British country houses.
Creative Director Daniel Lee was inspired by British interiors and used rich heritage fabrics, including velvet, the classic Burberry check, and rich woven tapestries. Quilted jackets and oversized knitwear were also notably featured in the collection.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
