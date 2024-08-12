Wanting to channel Ganni's signature style? This M&S checked dress is identical to the gingham seersucker wrap dress

Your perfect summer and autumn staple may be closer than you think, with this budget-friendly dress that channels Ganni's signature style without the high price tag.

Finding the perfect dress can be a daunting task. With summer outfits for work and warm weather outings to consider, you need something that really ticks all the boxes. Plus, if you're looking to buy pieces that transition easily from season to season, that's another factor to consider—but don't dismay; we have just the solution.

As an avid fan of the Scandinavian brand Ganni, I am constantly browsing their collections, and consequently, looking for more affordable alternatives by other brands. And a dress from one of Ganni's previous collections, The Seersucker Check Wrap Dress, which originally retailed for £215 is a style which really stands out — making it a winning wardrobe staple in my opinion.

Classic yet stylish, this design is fantastic, and so versatile. However, this style has now sold out due to popular demand, and to be honest the price tag is a high amount of money to part with. However, we've found a delightful alternative dress that is almost identical, and that's less than a quarter of the price, the Pure Cotton Checked V-Neck Dress at M&S.

Shop M&S Ganni lookalike

M&S Cotton Checked V-Neck Wrap Dress £39.50 at M&S This dress is a true winner. It's checked pattern is both classic and on-trend, making it a versatile piece for any season. The V-neckline and wrap style are ultra flattering, also making it a top pick if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

Styling this dress for both summer and autumn is an easy task, for the warmer weather choose open-toe shoes, such as heeled wedges or black fisherman sandals minimal gold jewellery, and a canvas tote bag. And you could even wear your best white trainers for a casual outings. Plus in the cooler months tights and and a cardigan will be your best friend paired with this dress.

Ganni's designs are always in line with the current fashion trends, and they consistently balance a fun and feminine air alongside being refined and minimalist, and this dress style is no exception. This M&S dress captures everything I love about Ganni but at a fraction of the price. It just shows that you don't always have to spend a fortune to wear the styles that you love, and you can look fashionable without breaking the bank.

The affordability of this dress makes it accessible at only £39.50, and there is no compromise on quality as it's made from 100% pure cotton. This is lookalike not only saves you money, but it offers you the same chic look making it a great addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if you're in search of a must-have dress that seamlessly blends style and affordability, this wrap dress is a fantastic choice. It captures the same feel of Ganni's distinct style and is great quality too.

Style this dress with