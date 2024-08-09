Gabby Logan follows a golden fashion rule at the Paris Olympics 2024 - invest in multiple colours of a dress that you love
Her striking burgundy coloured Victoria Beckham dress shows us why this timeless fashion tip is worth following
Gabby Logan has once again captured us fashion lovers with an impeccable look from the Paris Olympics 2024. And she's proving to us that if you find a dress that makes you feel confident and fabulous, it's worth investing in it in other colours.
If you're currently on the lookout for perfect staple dresses for your summer capsule wardrobe, then consider this golden rule—if you love a dress, buy it in every colour.
The renowned sports commentator shared a glowing picture series on Instagram in a stunning burgundy dress by none other than fashion icon Victoria Beckham. And if you're thinking you've seen this dress before, you wouldn't be wrong; last week she wore the exact dress in mint green, and we were eager to recreate this look then.
Shop Gabby Logan's Style
The sleeves on this dress make this a winner, and it's fit and flare shape is ultra flattering. Plus it's made from responsibly sourced cotton to form a lightweight corduroy.
This belt is made from quality leather, and features a gone tone metal buckle that gives it a luxurious feel. Wear with dresses, dark denim, or style with white jeans outfits.
On Instagram, she shared fabulous pictures from the Paris games, captioning the post, "Paris continuing to deliver the drama. The purple track delivering a purple patch of USA golds at this Olympic Games. The team of dreams in the studio, loving the visitors dropping by to say hi." Her followers were quick to comment, one saying, "You all look fantastic. Great team, loving the show thanks to you all.".
Her dress is the Dolman-Sleeve Midi-Dress by Victoria Beckham, and retails for £990. And we are just obsessed with this deep burgundy colour which is a striking colour choice, however it really works. Often people associate this deep rusty red with cooler months, however in the summer this shade gives off a sophisticated and warm feel.
She has styled the dress with a thin black belt, an ideal staple for accessorising dresses, plus this is a great technique for cinching in your waist, creating a flattering silhouette. And it looks as though she has paired the dress with black stiletto heels, a classic choice which ensures you give off a sophisticated and elegant air.
The idea of buying the same dress in a different colour is a brilliant thing to do if you're currently looking for summer outfits for work. And it's so true that when you find something that works for your it's really worth embracing it, whether it's a flattering cut, a comfy fabric or a style that makes you feel like the best version of yourself.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr recommends this shopping technique too, and says, "We've all been there: you find something that suits you, so you want it every colour. For me, it was the Zara Marine jeans, but for Gabby it's this dreamy Victoria Beckham dress and I don't blame her."
Later saying "The turquoise hue is beautiful for summer, while the rich red colour lends itself to autumnal ensembles. Talk about a year-round wardrobe staple! There's more pros than cons to sticking to a signature style so lean in and stock up on your favourite items!
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
