Gabby Logan's delightful mint green dress is a colour that we should all be implementing into our wardrobes this summer

BBC sports presenter and Olympic commentator, Gabby Logan, has been gracing our screens at the 2024 Paris Olympics. And not only has she been offering engaging takes on the ongoing games, but she has also worn incredibly stylish outfits, including a mint green dress that's the ideal colour for summer styling.

If you're stuck looking for dresses for your summer capsule wardrobe and your current colour options aren't offering much inspiration, or you're simply on the hunt for more unique colour choices, then Gabby Logan's mint-coloured dress is an option worth considering. Plus, this pale green hue is one to look out for if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses.

In a recent Instagram post, Logan not only showed off her fabulous light green dress, but she also shared pictures of various other stylish looks from the games. These include a fabulous denim daytime dress from Emilia Wickstead, and a pleated silk skirt and t-shirt combination that gives off sophisticated elegance.

On Instagram, she shared an album of pictures from the Paris games, captioning the post, "First few days in Paris has been exceptional with these great people. This Olympics is living up to its billing." Her followers were quick to comment, one saying, "Fabulous colour of dress".

Her mint green dress is from none-other then the well-loved brand Victoria Beckham and is the Dolman Midi Dress, and retails for the high price of £990. And she paired the look with a simple white belt worn around the waist, and Jimmy Choo white court shoes.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, saying, "Green is a refreshing hue that really suits Gabby, and it's great to see her flying the flag for a British brand in Paris. The silhouette of the sleeve is incredibly flattering, and the zip detailing on the cuff might be tiny, but made it instantly recognisable as the work of Victoria Beckham. A block colour like this is such a good choice for a wedding guest outfit too, as it's so easy to accessorise."

Mint, pistachio, and sage colours have featured heavily in designer collections this year, such as JW Anderson and Bottega Veneta, meaning light greens are certainly in line with the summer fashion trends of 2024.

Plus, if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, this shade is a delightful option, a bright and soft hue ideal for summer ceremonies too. And if you combine pale greens with chalk or ecru coloured accessories, you have a winning combination. Silver jewellery also complements this shade, so add your favourite necklace and silver earrings for a luxurious look.

However, if you want to add more vibrancy to your light green look, you can use brighter shades; for example, pair a mint green dress with a vibrant orange clutch or a turquoise beaded necklace to complement your look.