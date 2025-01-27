Frankie from The Traitors styled her navy corduroy jumpsuit to perfection with a popped collar and designer heels

We've become captivated by the wardrobe of Frankie from The Traitors - and her navy cord jumpsuit and designer heels look demonstrated just how to wear one simply and chicly.

If, like us, you were locked in to every episode of The Traitors series 3 this January, we bet you'll have grown to love Faithful finalist Francesca Rowan-Plowden.

It's always been Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits that's had us taking notes during every episode - and this season Frankie's unique style made the show even more worth watching.

The 44-year-old interior designer and single mum from East Sussex took on the role of the first ever Seer during the last gripping episodes of The Traitors, urging her fellow Faithfuls to banish cunning Traitor Charlotte. Frankie ultimately left the game without any of the prize money - but we made sure to give her Instagram account a follow after the show's finale.

It's a curated grid that really showcases Francesca's captivating style along with some incredible interiors inspiration - and her navy corduroy jumpsuit look caught our attention straight away.

We're always keeping an eye out for the best jumpsuits out there and Frankie's rich navy piece expertly demonstrates just how easy it is to create a strikingly chic outfit using a versatile jumpsuit.

Francesca popped the collar on her sleek buttoned Sandro Paris number as she posed with her hands in her pockets on the lavish staircase of a stately home. The flattering cord piece features a slim-legged bottom and shining gold button details.

Adding even more elegance, a pair of bejewelled Sarah Flint heels provided a delicate elevation and a touch of glamour - while Frankie's scarlet red painted nails provided a striking pop of fiery colour.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, is particularly in love with Francesca's fashion sense, commending her for her attention to detail and blends of colours, textures and aesthetics.

"Frankie's perfectly put together style really stood out in The Traitors castle. It's the perfect mix of colourful and elegant, and she clearly put a lot of thought into what she packed. You can tell she has a keen eye for detail," says Caroline.

"The interior designer even explained in an Instagram post talking about her time on the show "I like to believe that just as every room tells a story, so does every outfit!"