Bring on the colour, Fearne Cotton’s cranberry red jumper and cool animal print jacket are the style antidote for grey winter days
Fearne Cotton has reminded us how fun bright colours and bold patterns can be in the winter and her latest combination is so chic
Fearne Cotton’s cranberry red jumper and cool animal print jacket are a brilliant style antidote for grey winter days.
The darker evenings and colder weather have got us reaching for the cosiest items in our winter capsule wardrobe, but we also need to remember how much of an impact bolder colours and patterns can make. They can brighten up a look on a miserable winter day and give it a sense of fun - something that broadcaster and author Fearne Cotton knows all about. She loves wearing vibrant tones and prints and she recently combined them in one stunning outfit with a red jumper and animal print jacket. Taking to Instagram she shared a series of snapshots from her life recently and in several of them she was wearing the same fabulous piece of knitwear.
Fearne’s cranberry red jumper is understood to be a Bella Freud design and has the word ‘loving’ written across the front in white-outlined lettering. Sadly, it doesn’t look like this is available anymore but the brand does have some beautiful pieces of red knitwear and the recent M&S and Bella Freud collaboration has some wonderful options too.
Fearne’s jumper had a timeless crew neckline, with ribbed detailing running across it and matching ribbed cuffs. The shade of this jumper was a true red, with the perfect blend of cool and warm undertones. Whilst more orange-reds are always especially popular in the summer months and deep burgundy is hugely on-trend right now, a classic red like this isn’t too seasonal and works so well with neutral shades and with blue denim as a striking contrast.
Fearne Cotton could easily have styled her knitwear with a pair of her favourite jeans and thrown over a longline black or camel coat to create a wearable day-to-day look with a pop of red. However, she took her outfit to the next level by adding an animal print jacket that appeared in the second and third pictures in her Instagram post.
The leopard print trend has been everywhere in 2024 and whilst it shows no sign of going anywhere anytime soon, it’s not the only animal print worth trying out. Fearne might wear a lot of leopard print herself, but her jacket had a tiger stripe pattern in deep brown and black tones which looked sensational against the brighter shade of her Bella Freud jumper. The neutral shades also balanced out the statement print and the jacket had a boxy shape, with cuffs and an oversized collar.
It looked so cosy on a cold October day where Fearne seemed to have paid a visit to the beach and she finished off her outfit with bold checked trousers and black and white Adidas Sambas. Not everyone will want to go all-out and emulate her entire outfit, but in the third picture her tiger print coat looked just as lovely with black trousers and trainers.
A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)
A photo posted by on
This time Fearne added a red scarf, showing that red and tiger print is a combination she’s a big fan of - and one that makes a big impact.
If you’re eager to add a sense of fun to your winter looks like Fearne Cotton does, then adding a red jumper or animal print pieces like a shoes, trousers or a skirt to your collection is a simple way to do it. Worn together they are sure to be eye-catching and they are also surprisingly versatile styled separately with neutral items.
