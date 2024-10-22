Eva Mendes' toasty sweater vest with comfy jeans is one of the most shoppable winter looks we've seen for a while

Eva Mendes' ultra cosy combination of her fluffy sweater vest and a pair of comfy jeans is one of the most wearable and easy-to-shop celebrity outfits we've seen lately.

On the red carpet, at movie premieres, on the cover of magazines - celebrity style is so often statement-making, envy-inducing, and super glamorous.

We love incorporating these celeb looks into our every day, but there are times when we want to prioritise comfort and lean into a more casual style that's still elevated but also cosy and laid-back.

Eva's latest look is perfect for doing just that. The actress looked stunning in an ultra casual outfit of wide leg jeans and a knitted sweater vest over on Instagram, proving that you can still look put-together while also keeping it casual.

Channel Eva's Cosy Sweater Vest Style

PacSun Malisha Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans £46.49 at Nordstrom Cut in a comfortable and relaxed baggy silhouette, these low-rise jeans are a casual wear staple. They have a laid-back slouchy look and boast a beautiful faded wash that makes them easy to pair with a multitude of different pieces. They're also made from 100% cotton so are great to wear all year round. Topshop Boxy Sweater Vest £44.90 at Nordstrom Could you get any cosier? This stunning sweater vest from Topshop is a beautiful piece for autumn and winter, adding a textured and warm layer over any outfit. We love the ribbed hems and sleeves which emulate Eva's look perfectly and the neutral knit shade is so versatile. 1822 Denim High Waist Wide Leg Jeans £56.33 at Nordstrom With the faded indigo wash of this denim creating an ultra-casual and chic look, the wide leg silhouette of these jeans from Nordstrom is so flattering. With a comfortable high waist and soft, low-stretch denim, the quality and fit is great for every day wear. Miss Selfridge Cap Sleeve Knit Vest £32.65 at Nordstrom With a lightweight knit, this sweater vest is a comfortable and chic addition to any autumn outfit. We love the thick ribbed hems and the V-neckline is so flattering. Coming in a grey tone, the vest is super versatile too, working on its on or layered over a crisp white shirt for an elevated look. Mango Danila Wide Leg Jeans £57.14 at Nordstrom Made from 100% cotton, these jeans will last a lifetime and look good wear after wear. With a raw hem playing into the casual style, we love the wide leg silhouette and laid-back, sleek design. Pair with knitwear and cosy boots in the colder seasons, or dress them up with heels for festive parties. M&S Textured Crew Neck Knitted Vest £25 at M&S Taking the knit to a new level, this sweater vest from M&S is made using boucle yarn that gives an elevated and textured finish. Cut to a regular fit, the design is still timeless and classic, with a crew neck and thinly ribbed hems.

Eva's wide leg jeans boasted the perfect slouchy fit, with the high rise waist being both flattering and loose-fitting for a comfortable and stylish look.

The ultra baggy fit of the legs was brilliantly highlighted by the cropped hem of the knitted vest, with it falling perfectly against the waistband of the jeans for a sophisticated touch.

A timeless sweater vest is a beautiful wardrobe staple for autumn and winter and a great alternative to standard jumpers, with Eva showing us that you don't need to layer a shirt, blouse, or T-shirt underneath the style, or to accessorise it with any jewellery at all, for an ultra cool and elevated look.

While we can't see the footwear choice Eva made for the outfit, a whole variety of styles would work seamlessly with this outfit. A pair of trendy leopard print ballet flats would bring a super fun pop of pattern into the outfit, while a pair of cosy suede boots would be a practical and cosy addition.

You could just as easily wear some of your best white trainers or striking knee high boots with it too, adding a timeless designer handbag for a sophisticated street-style look.