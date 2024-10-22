Eva Mendes' toasty sweater vest with comfy jeans is one of the most shoppable winter looks we've seen for a while
After cosy yet chic-looking winter outfits? You'll likely want to copy Eva's sweater vest and jeans look
Eva Mendes' ultra cosy combination of her fluffy sweater vest and a pair of comfy jeans is one of the most wearable and easy-to-shop celebrity outfits we've seen lately.
On the red carpet, at movie premieres, on the cover of magazines - celebrity style is so often statement-making, envy-inducing, and super glamorous.
We love incorporating these celeb looks into our every day, but there are times when we want to prioritise comfort and lean into a more casual style that's still elevated but also cosy and laid-back.
Eva's latest look is perfect for doing just that. The actress looked stunning in an ultra casual outfit of wide leg jeans and a knitted sweater vest over on Instagram, proving that you can still look put-together while also keeping it casual.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Channel Eva's Cosy Sweater Vest Style
Cut in a comfortable and relaxed baggy silhouette, these low-rise jeans are a casual wear staple. They have a laid-back slouchy look and boast a beautiful faded wash that makes them easy to pair with a multitude of different pieces. They're also made from 100% cotton so are great to wear all year round.
Could you get any cosier? This stunning sweater vest from Topshop is a beautiful piece for autumn and winter, adding a textured and warm layer over any outfit. We love the ribbed hems and sleeves which emulate Eva's look perfectly and the neutral knit shade is so versatile.
With the faded indigo wash of this denim creating an ultra-casual and chic look, the wide leg silhouette of these jeans from Nordstrom is so flattering. With a comfortable high waist and soft, low-stretch denim, the quality and fit is great for every day wear.
With a lightweight knit, this sweater vest is a comfortable and chic addition to any autumn outfit. We love the thick ribbed hems and the V-neckline is so flattering. Coming in a grey tone, the vest is super versatile too, working on its on or layered over a crisp white shirt for an elevated look.
Made from 100% cotton, these jeans will last a lifetime and look good wear after wear. With a raw hem playing into the casual style, we love the wide leg silhouette and laid-back, sleek design. Pair with knitwear and cosy boots in the colder seasons, or dress them up with heels for festive parties.
Eva's wide leg jeans boasted the perfect slouchy fit, with the high rise waist being both flattering and loose-fitting for a comfortable and stylish look.
The ultra baggy fit of the legs was brilliantly highlighted by the cropped hem of the knitted vest, with it falling perfectly against the waistband of the jeans for a sophisticated touch.
A timeless sweater vest is a beautiful wardrobe staple for autumn and winter and a great alternative to standard jumpers, with Eva showing us that you don't need to layer a shirt, blouse, or T-shirt underneath the style, or to accessorise it with any jewellery at all, for an ultra cool and elevated look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While we can't see the footwear choice Eva made for the outfit, a whole variety of styles would work seamlessly with this outfit. A pair of trendy leopard print ballet flats would bring a super fun pop of pattern into the outfit, while a pair of cosy suede boots would be a practical and cosy addition.
You could just as easily wear some of your best white trainers or striking knee high boots with it too, adding a timeless designer handbag for a sophisticated street-style look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Everyone loves a classic French tip, but we think this autumnal twist is even more chic
While the timeless nude and white colourway will always be classy, burgundy French tip nails are this season's must-have look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Where do Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live, do they own Bagshot Park and is it open to the public?
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have lived at Bagshot Park since 1999 and here's all we know about their idyllic royal home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley's wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse created a gorgeous silhouette that's as comfortable as it is stunning
Cat's chic denim and blouse blend is perfect if you need inspiration for casual-chic styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss makes a convincing case for winter florals - wearing the chicest vintage slip dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead
We can't wait to shop similar styles before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton is the queen of practical outfits - her dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet winter outings
Helen Skelton's dry changing robe, walking boots and baseball cap showed that functional winter outfits can also be incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s camel flares and elderberry red roll neck jumper combination exudes comfort and sophistication - and reminds us to never underestimate the power of a belt
The Queen of smart-casual does it again with an easy-to-replicate ensemble
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Amal Clooney's two-tone yellow trench coat and royal purple midi dress is the unexpectedly beautiful colour combination we're adding to our wardrobes this season
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller just inspired us to buy some leather trousers, after styling hers with a luxe-looking chevron knit
Switching up her boho looks for an edgier style
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey just made a simple skirt and jumper look so cool – and her patent loafers are the comfy alternative to heels we'll be wearing all season
Jennifer Grey is our new style muse
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
We had never considered this vibrant green colour for party season, but Victoria Beckham just convinced us otherwise – and her chilli red heels are so elegant
A colour combination inspired by a spicy margarita
By Lauren Hughes Published