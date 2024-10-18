Eva Mendes wears the most joyous multicolored shirt dress - it's from the Parisian brand French women love
Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller are also big fans of Sezane
As we head toward winter, you're probably thinking of stocking up on cozy sweaters and coats. But don't forget how chic a dress can look with knee high boots at this time of year!
Here to offer a reminder of the power of a great dress is Eva Mendes, who shared a gallery of images with her Instagram followers. She's wearing a multicolored shirt dress by one of our favorite French clothing brands, Sezane, which she teamed with a leather waist belt and a pair of glasses from her eyewear collection with Look Optic.
Not only will the colors brighten up your everyday style, this dress can easily be glammed up. We can totally see it working if you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses too!
Shop Eva's look
Exact match
The length of this dress lends itself to wearing with knee high boots, plus a button-down design is just about the most versatile style of dress you can add to your closet. This striking tile print is also available in a mini dress version, as well as printed pants, a shirt or a bikini.
We're noticing Farm Rio's head-turning designs everywhere at the moment, for a very good reason. The twist detailing at the front makes this one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and it's well worth splashing the cash.
If you want to try one of the best British clothing brands instead, this dress has quite literally got London landmarks written all over it... It's a great alternative to jeans and you can pick out the colors from the print with your accessories.
Eva recently starred in Stella McCartney's winter campaign, and has been wearing a lot of her designs lately, so it's nice to see her in something that's relatively affordable and available to buy now.
A statement shirt dress really will work hard in your wardrobe, but be quick because a couple of sizes have already sold out!
And while you're shopping, check out the iconic Sezane Gaspard cardigan I can't live without at the moment. I guarantee you'll want it in several colous, so get your credit card ready...
How to style a printed shirt dress
Exact match
Eva has clearly got a keen eye for eyeglasses trends (no pun intended), and these glasses are surprisingly affordable. White is such a refreshing change to black or tortoiseshell, don't you think?
If you're after an hourglass shape, this leather belt will give you that in seconds. It will pair really nicely with your Sezane dress (the belt it comes with is detachable), but it would also look very Sarah Jessica Parker with a crisp white shirt and leggings.
