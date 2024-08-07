Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
There have been some seriously stylish celebrity spectators at the 2024 Olympics so far, ranging from Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman to Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. But Eva Mendes has just gone straight to the top of our best dressed list - bravo!
Of course we've spotted some of the very best French clothing brands in Paris since the opening ceremony, but Eva turned to one of our favourite British clothings brands - Stella McCartney - as she went along to watch the gymnastic finals in the city of love, alongside husband Ryan Gosling.
Her knee-length navy dress features frill layers, and the belt creates an hourglass silhouette. Eva then added in a pair of white pointed heels, matching sunglasses, and one of the best designer bags, the Stella McCartney Falabella bag. That chain trim is instantly recognisable and it's been on our wish list for years. The clotted cream colour of Eva's is particularly delicious. Bon appetit!
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Eva posted her full outfit on Instagram, and her followers were quick to compliment the look, writing "Gorgeous!!! I think you need to wear this outfit every day for the rest of your life" and "Love the asymmetric sleeve."
The tiered shape and one shoulder sleeve of this dress is super flattering, and it's the kind of capsule wardrobe staple that could be styled up or down depending on the occasion. It would look just as good teamed with comfortable trainers, for example.
Navy is a much softer alternative to a classic little black dress, and accessorising it couldn't be simpler. Eva proved that neutral white and cream works really well, but so would tan or even pops of colour like red.
Shop Eva's look
Say bonjour to Eva's chic look with this Jolie Moi number. The wrap over shape will work for lots of body shapes, and it will look incredible teamed with chunky jewellery - try this Tiffany Bone cuff lookalike.
A slightly more casual take on Eva's dress, this is what we would be wearing if we were lucky enough to be heading to the Olympics. The ME+EM sale is not to be missed, and we love the sweet broderie detailing and super soft cheesecloth fabric on this design.
Talk about getting two for the price of one! We're adding this to our list of best wedding guest dresses. The jacket boasts tiny little crystals to add glamour, and the knee length makes it so sophisticated.
How to style a navy dress
Charles & Keith is a celebrity favourite - their shoes and bags are loved by Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez, no less. These white pumps are a great height for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and the colour will go with everything.
exact match
The bag you've been dreaming of. Stella's wildly popular Falabella designs have been spotted on the stylish arms of Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, and there's plenty of room for all your essentials in this roomy tote.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
