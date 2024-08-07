Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted

There have been some seriously stylish celebrity spectators at the 2024 Olympics so far, ranging from Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman to Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. But Eva Mendes has just gone straight to the top of our best dressed list - bravo!

Of course we've spotted some of the very best French clothing brands in Paris since the opening ceremony, but Eva turned to one of our favourite British clothings brands - Stella McCartney - as she went along to watch the gymnastic finals in the city of love, alongside husband Ryan Gosling.

Her knee-length navy dress features frill layers, and the belt creates an hourglass silhouette. Eva then added in a pair of white pointed heels, matching sunglasses, and one of the best designer bags, the Stella McCartney Falabella bag. That chain trim is instantly recognisable and it's been on our wish list for years. The clotted cream colour of Eva's is particularly delicious. Bon appetit!

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

Eva posted her full outfit on Instagram, and her followers were quick to compliment the look, writing "Gorgeous!!! I think you need to wear this outfit every day for the rest of your life" and "Love the asymmetric sleeve."

The tiered shape and one shoulder sleeve of this dress is super flattering, and it's the kind of capsule wardrobe staple that could be styled up or down depending on the occasion. It would look just as good teamed with comfortable trainers, for example.

Navy is a much softer alternative to a classic little black dress, and accessorising it couldn't be simpler. Eva proved that neutral white and cream works really well, but so would tan or even pops of colour like red.

Shop Eva's look

How to style a navy dress

Charles & Keith Heel Slingback Pumps White £65 at Charles & Keith Charles & Keith is a celebrity favourite - their shoes and bags are loved by Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez, no less. These white pumps are a great height for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and the colour will go with everything. exact match Stella McCartney Falabella Tote Bag £925 at Stella McCartney The bag you've been dreaming of. Stella's wildly popular Falabella designs have been spotted on the stylish arms of Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, and there's plenty of room for all your essentials in this roomy tote. Mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses £19.99 The final accent of your chic Parisian navy look has to be a pair of sunglasses. Merci beaucoup to Mango, whose £20 pair will do the trick nicely.