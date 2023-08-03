Eva Mendes is wearing a fabulous dress made of… sponges?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Eva Mendes recently posted a picture to her Instagram of her wearing a really glam dress that was made out of a strange material - sponges.

Celebrities and A-list personalities always come out of the woodwork wearing new beauty and fashion trends that continually surprise us. For example, we still haven't gotten over Christina Aguilera's vagina nails, and we have been obsessed with Julianne Moore carrying a LaCroix can as summer's chicest accessory - and, our favorite example, Lady Gaga's seminal "meat dress," because who coudld forget that?

Needless to say, we're always keeping our eyes peeled for a new and unique fashion moment - and recently, Eva Mendes' Instagram post caught our eye. On 1 August, the star took to her Instagram to post a sneak peak at her new outfit - which was a dress made out of one of our most beloved kitchen essentials - sponges.

In a totally new take on the "clean girl" aesthetic, the star posted a series of photos of herself wearing a dress made out of sponges - and somehow, she still looks super hot.

"Oscar lewk? Met Gala?" Eva started her Instagram caption. "Is this what they mean when they say “clean fashion”?"



Then, challenging her followers to rise to the porous occasion, she asked them to respond to her hilarious post. "Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?!"

Turns out, the sponges are from Eva Mendes' personal line of anti-microbial sponges called Skura Style - so really, she's just doing some incredible bran marketing here.

The actress is seen of Skura Style's Instagram frequently, explaining to customers the benefits of using her state-of-the-art sponges. Apparently, these sponges are multi-use, seeing as Eva just made a pretty fab top out of them.

Of course, in true internet fashion, fans took to the comments to give their thoughts on her sponge dress.

"I would call this look your "fancy scrubs"," one fan commented on her post.

"Girl! Looks like you have to much time on your hands," another person hilariously said.

(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Aside from being the gorgeous face and brains behind Skura Style sponges, she also just so happens to be the wife of Ryan Gosling - aka, Ken from the brand new Barbie movie.

The star took advantage of her marital status, and made some pretty cheeky Ken jokes to promote her sponge brand. Not only is she entrepreneurial - she's funny too!

"Ken gives @skurastyle products a “Ken out of Ken.” Link in bio for my kitchen kenssentials," she captioned a post on Skura's Instagram. "Ok, too many Ken puns for one post. Kenough is Kenough. Damn ! I did it aken!"