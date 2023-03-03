Eva Mendes reveals parenting advice she and Ryan Gosling 'live by' during 'hardest times'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s not often that Eva Mendes goes on the record about her life at home with husband Ryan Gosling but that’s what she just did on Instagram.

We already know that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share the household chores and, now, we get to learn a bit about the couple’s parenting style as well.

In a video that she posted to her Instagram account earlier this week, the 48-year-old actress, who shares 8-year-old Esmeralda and 2-year-old Amada with Ryan, opened up about what she wishes for her daughters.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"When they get into trouble later on in life, I want them to be like, 'I gotta call mom' versus 'I can’t tell mom about this,'" the actress says in the clip. "And that's what I'm looking for, obviously. You can come to me with anything."

To reiterate her point, the celebrity captioned the post, "Some good parenting advice I heard and live by. How I think & I hope I’ll get there?…connection. I’m always trying to connect to them. Especially during the hardest times when I don’t want to and I’d rather be mad. 💙"

Eva went into even more detail about it all in her Instagram story, also touching upon the importance of apology as a "point of connection" with her children.

“[I can] be like, 'Ah, remember when you spilled milk in the car and I was driving. I kind of overreacted.'" she said. "And sometimes they’ll be like 'No Mama, you did say to be careful. It’s okay'" or [they will agree], and I’m like 'I’m really sorry. I’m gonna work on that.'"

Those are some pretty great tips, coming from a mother who has clearly been there and is very close to her daughters.

(Image credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

But Eva has a lot to say about other topics as well, and we’re here to listen - especially when it comes to beauty.

The actress is a big fan of this skincare tool that we can't get enough of ourselves, for example.

Made by Beverly Hills-based Dr Mariana Vergara (yes, she is related to Sofia Vergara!), the tool in question will only set you back $20.

Sharing a video using the tool on Instagram a few years ago, Mendes wrote, "As you know, I love supporting female owned businesses. Fellow Latina @marianalvergara's Golden Wand is finally available. Since I can't see her as much as I'd like during these times, her affordable beauty tool is helping me fight gravity a little bit. (Don't tell this to my face but I think gravity has the lead)."

The tool in question is none other than Dr Mariana Vergara's Golden Wand, a 3D facial roller with a price tag of just $19.99 (opens in new tab)!

Promising to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles, the roller stimulates blood circulation resulting in an "instant facelift,"] according to Dr Vergara's website. Prepping your skin for better absorption of skincare products, it can even be used in the shower!

What Eva says, we follow - whether it concerns parenting or beauty!