Eva Mendes just wore the most flattering peplum floral dress - we're taking styling tips for summer

The actress glowed in a timeless floral dress in a recent video post

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Eva Mendes visits New York & Company Store on March 15, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York & Company)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published

Eva Mendes' recent floral dress has got us thinking about the impending heat wave (fingers crossed). And not only does this dress give us major summer inspiration but its peplum shape offers a styling tip everyone should take note of.

If you are still on the hunt for that perfect summer dress, Eva Mendes' floral choice is a brilliant place to start. Finding a dress that looks amazing and flatters your body type – particularly if you want a stylish dress to hide a tummy – can feel like an impossible task. One with a peplum design, like Eva's, is a great place to start, the style being ultra flattering for many body types.

Eva shared a video on social media wearing the white dress, covered in a pink and green botanical pattern. The dress is from the ready-to-wear collection of the brand Monique Lhuillier, which is owned by Monique herself, a Filipino fashion designer and creative director. The brands designs are renowned for capturing a sophisticated femininity, making them perfect pieces for special occasions.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

A photo posted by on

Shop floral dresses

Peplum Tailored Dress
Hope and Ivy Peplum Tailored Dress

This bold dress has a vintage inspired feel and is perfect for any upcoming special occasions you might have your agenda. Pair with strappy heels and a nude pink clutch for a fabulous look.

Printed Waterfall Ruffle Midi Dress
Ted Baker Printed Waterfall Ruffle Dress

Although this is not strictly peplum, the added ruffles and flowy silhouette offer a similar effect, and the blurred floral print is simple stunning.

Floral Midaxi Waisted Dress
Hobbs Delicate Floral Woven Maxi Dress

With its cinched waist silhouette and mid-length cut, this dress creates a feminine and flattering shape. And it's made from lightweight fabric that's printed with a pink floral motif.

Mendes captioned the Instagram post, revealing that she sometimes gets ''nervous just to talk'', and then says a special thanks to her stylist, Masha Ossovskaya, for bringing her clothing items that make her feel good. She ends the caption, ''Sometimes, only sometimes, confidence can start from the outside in''.

From the video, you can see the dress has an added piece of material on the waistline, something that can be defined as a peplum. She styles the gorgeous dress with ecru pointy Jimmy Choo heels and minimal jewellery.

A peplum silhouette is usually a ruffled or flared shape added to the waistline of a blouse, top or dress. And choosing a dress with a peplum might just be the answer if you on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses too, as this shape is not only flattering, but also adds a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

We are also big fans of floral prints, which seem to be making a resurgence, and the versatility of florals means there's something out there for everyone, from bold, oversized flowers to delicate, intricate patterns.

STYLE THE LOOK WITH

New Look White Heels
New Look White Stiletto Court Shoes

With a slingback design and added comfort, these heels are a brilliant wardrobe staple. You could even wear these day-to-day with jeans and a blazer.

Large Knot Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie Large Knot Hoop Earrings

Gold hoops are an accessories essential in my eyes, as they elevate almost any look. This pair have a unique knot detailing which makes them stand out.

Rounded Mini Bag
ARKET Rounded Mini Bag

This rounded mini bag in leather has a cotton lining and can be worn as hand bag or you can wear it with the shoulder strap. It also comes in black, and lilac.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest