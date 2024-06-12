Eva Mendes just wore the most flattering peplum floral dress - we're taking styling tips for summer

Eva Mendes' recent floral dress has got us thinking about the impending heat wave (fingers crossed). And not only does this dress give us major summer inspiration but its peplum shape offers a styling tip everyone should take note of.

If you are still on the hunt for that perfect summer dress, Eva Mendes' floral choice is a brilliant place to start. Finding a dress that looks amazing and flatters your body type – particularly if you want a stylish dress to hide a tummy – can feel like an impossible task. One with a peplum design, like Eva's, is a great place to start, the style being ultra flattering for many body types.

Eva shared a video on social media wearing the white dress, covered in a pink and green botanical pattern. The dress is from the ready-to-wear collection of the brand Monique Lhuillier, which is owned by Monique herself, a Filipino fashion designer and creative director. The brands designs are renowned for capturing a sophisticated femininity, making them perfect pieces for special occasions.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

Shop floral dresses

Hope and Ivy Peplum Tailored Dress £48 at Wolf & Badger This bold dress has a vintage inspired feel and is perfect for any upcoming special occasions you might have your agenda. Pair with strappy heels and a nude pink clutch for a fabulous look. Ted Baker Printed Waterfall Ruffle Dress £135 at Ted Baker Although this is not strictly peplum, the added ruffles and flowy silhouette offer a similar effect, and the blurred floral print is simple stunning. Hobbs Delicate Floral Woven Maxi Dress £169 at M&S With its cinched waist silhouette and mid-length cut, this dress creates a feminine and flattering shape. And it's made from lightweight fabric that's printed with a pink floral motif.

Mendes captioned the Instagram post, revealing that she sometimes gets ''nervous just to talk'', and then says a special thanks to her stylist, Masha Ossovskaya, for bringing her clothing items that make her feel good. She ends the caption, ''Sometimes, only sometimes, confidence can start from the outside in''.

From the video, you can see the dress has an added piece of material on the waistline, something that can be defined as a peplum. She styles the gorgeous dress with ecru pointy Jimmy Choo heels and minimal jewellery.

A peplum silhouette is usually a ruffled or flared shape added to the waistline of a blouse, top or dress. And choosing a dress with a peplum might just be the answer if you on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses too, as this shape is not only flattering, but also adds a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

We are also big fans of floral prints, which seem to be making a resurgence, and the versatility of florals means there's something out there for everyone, from bold, oversized flowers to delicate, intricate patterns.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

STYLE THE LOOK WITH