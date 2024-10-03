Eva Mendes shows us exactly how to wear double denim this season - in glamorous embellished shirt and mid-wash denim jeans
We're here to convince you that elevated double denim should be your autumn go-to
Does Eva Mendes ever fail on the style front? Never. In a recent appearance, the actress and author demonstrates exactly how to wear double denim in a trendy embellished shirt and mid-wash denim jeans.
If you've ever wondered how to wear double denim without it looking - let's just say - questionable, then look no further than a chic oversized denim shirt styled with a pair of the best wide leg jeans. In 2024, double denim has taken on a new meaning as an elevated styling choice that's both minimalist and chic, so when we saw Eva Mendes' recent appearance in this trendy combination, we knew we had found a winning look.
Think of double denim as the answer to creating the perfect daytime outfit—one that works for almost every occasion, from daytime city strolling to making the perfect office attire. And if you're still wondering how to pull off this trend, Mendes' recent look offers the perfect example of how to do so.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
She wears the Studded Short-Sleeve Denim Shirt from Stella McCartney paired with mid-wash denim jeans. And although we can't see the exact cut of the jeans, we think that this oversized denim shirt would look great with almost any style. Choose the best jeans for your body type when wanting to pull off double denim and this will ensure you feel stylish and comfortable too.
Shop Eva Mendes Double Denim Look
Lookalike
This denim shirt is a fantastic lookalike to the Stella McCartney shirt. Made from organic cotton, and featuring crystal embellishments, this blue wash denim shirt is one of a kind. Get yours quickly before they sell out.
These XL straight-leg jeans offer a baggy, loose-fitting silhouette that's ultra cool and easy to style. These would look great with a pair of vibrant trainers, sleek ballet flats, or even with your favourite leather boots in the cooler season.
A denim shirt is super easy to style and offers a modern, edgy twist on smart tailoring, so instead of choosing a structured cotton shirt or blazer, this is a brilliant alternative. Personally, I would pair a denim shirt with wide or barrel-leg jeans, which are easy to dress up or down. For a casual feel, add your best white trainers, or to make the blue denim really stand out, choose cherry red ballet flats or patent slingback heels.
A standout feature of the Mendes look is the embellished detailing on the shirt - who doesn't love a bit of sparkle? The embellishments add a glamorous touch that makes this shirt appropriate for evening wear too. I love how she wears the shirt unbuttoned with a simple black cami-top underneath. I could see this shirt also pairing well with a long denim skirt finished with some silver jewellery.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans is a huge fan of double denim and comments on this look, "Double denim is one of my go-to outfit formulas. It's chic and fun with the same refined feel as a suit but much more casual. Nothing beats a coat when you're after a speedy and simple look, and denim has the added bonus of timelessness.".
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
