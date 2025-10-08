Emma Watson reveals how to style this season's chicest coat trend at Paris Fashion Week

Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted arriving in Paris at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 show, in the most significant coat trends of 2025 – the suede coat. Styled with a sheen light pink mini-dress and black slingbacks, this outfit shows us how to style suede outerwear to perfection.

If you're currently debating what outerwear piece to invest in, we'd reccomend that you consider one of the best suede jackets. Textural brown suedes are everywhere, from covering the Miu Miu catwalk for the season ahead to being a key textile in almost all of the autumn/winter collections, including Chloe and Isabel Marant.

Emma layers the short suede coat over a pale pink satin mini dress, confirming that this style of jacket can also be worn on special occasions and to events. To finish the look, she opts for the black Miu Miu Arcadie bag and the brand's iconic Miu Miu Patent Leather Slingbacks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The satin sheen dress works perfectly, sitting in contrast to the textural suede jacket, and the black patent slingbacks are the perfect finishing touch. She also adds some oval-frame sunglasses, which we suspect also come from Miu Miu.

Shop Similar Suede Jackets

Carrie CH Hoxton Real Tan Suede Leather Blazer £110 / $147.34 at Amazon Made from 100% real soft suede leather, this cropped jacket offers an elevated take on the suede trend. It's a button front and lapel collars create a tailored, smart silhouette. Smart Range Leather Store Ladies Real Leather Jacket £150 / $200.91 at Amazon If you prefer longer length jacket silhouettes, this real suede piece is for you. Ideal for the cooler days, you can layer it over lightweight knitwear, shirts, and blouses, or even midi-dresses. ELLE Collection Faux Suede Car Coat Utility £122.23 / $160 at Nordstrom Offering a relaxed car coat silhouette, this faux-suede coat is the ultimate layering piece. Ideal for pairing with chunky knitwear and your favourite denim jeans.

Shop the look

This elevated combination shows exactly how to style a suede jacket for evening occasions or events. What's great about tan or brown shades is that they offer a neutral palette for teaming with a range of hues, from baby pink to bright cherry red, meaning that they work with a range of autumn outfit ideas.

If you aren't sure which style or cut of jacket to opt for, we'd reccomend that you consider the sort of fit you require. If you usually opt for more tailored and fitted silhouettes, suede cropped or blazer styles might be more suitable for you. Whereas if you want a coat that can layer over chunky knitwear, car coats, or barn jackets will be best for you.