Emma Watson reveals how to style this season's chicest coat trend at Paris Fashion Week
If you weren't convinced by suede outerwear, this look will seal the deal
Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted arriving in Paris at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 show, in the most significant coat trends of 2025 – the suede coat. Styled with a sheen light pink mini-dress and black slingbacks, this outfit shows us how to style suede outerwear to perfection.
If you're currently debating what outerwear piece to invest in, we'd reccomend that you consider one of the best suede jackets. Textural brown suedes are everywhere, from covering the Miu Miu catwalk for the season ahead to being a key textile in almost all of the autumn/winter collections, including Chloe and Isabel Marant.
Emma layers the short suede coat over a pale pink satin mini dress, confirming that this style of jacket can also be worn on special occasions and to events. To finish the look, she opts for the black Miu Miu Arcadie bag and the brand's iconic Miu Miu Patent Leather Slingbacks.
The satin sheen dress works perfectly, sitting in contrast to the textural suede jacket, and the black patent slingbacks are the perfect finishing touch. She also adds some oval-frame sunglasses, which we suspect also come from Miu Miu.
Shop Similar Suede Jackets
Shop the look
This short fitted dress has a soft drape and an elegant cowl neckline. On cooler days, pair with thick tights, knee-high boots, and layer up with a warm suede jacket or one of the best trench coats.
JW PEI is a handbag brand to know if you're on the hunt for new accessories. This chic design comes in eleven colours and the handle-top design falls in line with the key autumn/winter handbag trends 2025. ,
This elevated combination shows exactly how to style a suede jacket for evening occasions or events. What's great about tan or brown shades is that they offer a neutral palette for teaming with a range of hues, from baby pink to bright cherry red, meaning that they work with a range of autumn outfit ideas.
If you aren't sure which style or cut of jacket to opt for, we'd reccomend that you consider the sort of fit you require. If you usually opt for more tailored and fitted silhouettes, suede cropped or blazer styles might be more suitable for you. Whereas if you want a coat that can layer over chunky knitwear, car coats, or barn jackets will be best for you.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.