Sorry, sequins - Emma Bunton's printed trouser suit proves gingham is the surprising party season hit of the year

Baby Spice's sophisticated look is available to buy now

Emma Bunton attends the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025 (MITS) at The Grosvenor House Hotel on November 03, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Normally, I'm strictly a sequins or LBD kind of gal when it comes to Christmas parties, but Emma Bunton's printed suit has just stopped me in my tracks.

She attended the Music Trust Awards in London earlier this week, wearing a print that might traditionally be considered more for the summer months, but has been given a wintry update by one of the best British clothing brands.

Get the look for less

If you're worried about gingham feeling a bit too summery, easy ways to make it festive are to add some sparkle, like these M&S earrings, or incorporate some texture into the rest of your outfit, such as velvet, leather or satin. Stick to colours like black or brown and white, and this preppy print is perfect for party season!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

