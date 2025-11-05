Sorry, sequins - Emma Bunton's printed trouser suit proves gingham is the surprising party season hit of the year

Normally, I'm strictly a sequins or LBD kind of gal when it comes to Christmas parties, but Emma Bunton's printed suit has just stopped me in my tracks.

She attended the Music Trust Awards in London earlier this week, wearing a print that might traditionally be considered more for the summer months, but has been given a wintry update by one of the best British clothing brands.

Emma's blazer and matching trousers are both by Rixo, a label you'll no doubt know thanks to their stunning wedding guest dresses. Emma Lane styled the look, adding glamorous details like a white silk blouse by Sans Faff, worn unbuttoned at the neckline to show off a beautiful necklace. The pearl heel Sophia Webster platforms work so well with the flared cut of the trousers, and a pre-loved Chanel bag sourced from Sign of the Times rounded things off perfectly.

Exact match Rixo Xander Cotton-Blend Jacket £345 at Rixo Although I'm truly obsessed with this matchy matchy look on Emma, if you want to get more mileage out of it, you can also wear this jacket as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit formula. It's also available in statement leopard print, and one customer called this "a piece to treasure". Exact match Rixo Olwen Cotton Trousers £225 at Rixo The gently flared shape of these trousers is super flattering, and as an alternative to heels, these would look amazing with some suede boots to lean into the retro feel. These are available in UK sizes from 6 to 16, and you can wear them for more casual days with a cosy knit.

Get the look for less

If you're worried about gingham feeling a bit too summery, easy ways to make it festive are to add some sparkle, like these M&S earrings, or incorporate some texture into the rest of your outfit, such as velvet, leather or satin. Stick to colours like black or brown and white, and this preppy print is perfect for party season!