Emma Bunton's crimson mini-dress is perfect for Christmas day, New Year's Eve and beyond

With Christmas day just around the corner, it's time to start considering what to wear, and whilst sparkles and sequins are a serious consideration, sometimes nothing beats a vibrant pop of colour. That's why Emma Bunton's crimson red long sleeve mini dress is the perfect piece for the occasion.

Her dress feels like staple that every wardrobe deserves, it's colourful and playful and has a very flattering long-sleeve silhouette. And whilst there is lots to consider when thinking about what to wear on Christmas day, a bold coloured dress in a well-designed cut and shape can make a statement just as much as sequins. And there are plenty of similar dresses to shop from our favourite high-street brands.

Singing with an orchestra Emma wore the bright red dress and posted a video to Instagram and captioned the post "I have an early Christmas present for you all Be sure to check back here on Friday".

Shop Similar Red Dresses & Accessories

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Christmas is the time to swap your LBD for red, and Emma's off-shoulder number is very fitting for any festive event with its satin finish and sleek long sleeves. Go all out and add gold jewellery, and even if you're not normally a fan of mini dresses, black tights will be your best friend.".

Her exact dress is the Silvi Dress in red by Silvia Astore and she style the piece with sparkly open-toe heels and minimal jewellery, showing exactly how to add luxurious finishing touches to a block coloured dress.