Emma Bunton's crimson mini-dress is perfect for Christmas day, New Year's Eve and beyond
With festive celebrations right around the corner, we're on the hunt for the perfect dress—and Emma Bunton's might just be the one.
With Christmas day just around the corner, it's time to start considering what to wear, and whilst sparkles and sequins are a serious consideration, sometimes nothing beats a vibrant pop of colour. That's why Emma Bunton's crimson red long sleeve mini dress is the perfect piece for the occasion.
Her dress feels like staple that every wardrobe deserves, it's colourful and playful and has a very flattering long-sleeve silhouette. And whilst there is lots to consider when thinking about what to wear on Christmas day, a bold coloured dress in a well-designed cut and shape can make a statement just as much as sequins. And there are plenty of similar dresses to shop from our favourite high-street brands.
A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton)
A photo posted by on
Singing with an orchestra Emma wore the bright red dress and posted a video to Instagram and captioned the post "I have an early Christmas present for you all Be sure to check back here on Friday".
Shop Similar Red Dresses & Accessories
In a vibrant red tone, this dress will be your new best friend through the winter season and beyond. Pair this piece with some glittery shoes and sparkly jewellery for a festive celebration or wear it in the warmer months paired with neutral tones.
This slim-fitting long-sleeve dress is not only extremely stylish, but the stretch crepe fabric means it's comfortable for all-day wear. Its sheer hem adds an extra luxurious detail that elevates this piece further.
This dress features a ripple side ruching that's flattering and shaping for a range of body types. Team this dress with your favourite velvet blazer and some slingback heels for the perfect eveningwear look.
If you want to add some sparkle to your winter capsule wardrobe these heels are a must-have. Wear with trouser suits, dresses, skirts or even with your favourite pair of denim jeans.
Made from a heart-shaped silver pebble set on an adjustable chain, this luxurious piece is the ultimate jewellery staple. Treat yourself or a loved one this season to this delicate necklace in either silver or gold.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Christmas is the time to swap your LBD for red, and Emma's off-shoulder number is very fitting for any festive event with its satin finish and sleek long sleeves. Go all out and add gold jewellery, and even if you're not normally a fan of mini dresses, black tights will be your best friend.".
Her exact dress is the Silvi Dress in red by Silvia Astore and she style the piece with sparkly open-toe heels and minimal jewellery, showing exactly how to add luxurious finishing touches to a block coloured dress.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
