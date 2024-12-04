Emma Bunton's baby pink denim co-ord proves you can wear pastels all year round
Who says pastel pink is limited to the warmer weather?
Emma Bunton is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, and her latest all-pink look is the perfect example of how to do so. Who says you can't wear pink in winter?
Wearing a head-to-toe pink denim look, which included an embellished pink short-sleeve jacket and some delightful baby pink denim jeans, she was captured alongside fellow Spice Girl Melanie Brown. This baby pink combination acts as a reminder to us all that although it's cold outside, our outfits shouldn't be exclusively made up of dark tones. Pastel tones deserve to have a place in everyone's winter capsule wardrobe.
In the winter months it's easy to fall into the trap of solely relying on dark winter neutrals for practicality, but this look from Emma proves that brighter hues can be just as versatile and super chic too. Plus, wearing a coordinated set like Emma's is ideal for layering; for example, wear one of your best wool jumpers paired with some pastel-coloured jeans and layer over a matching jacket for the ultimate office attire or even for a party.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "I love that Emma Bunton has revisited her Baby Spice roots by wearing pastel pink. It's proof that denim doesn't always have to be blue, and with a bit of embellishment it can be super glamorous for all your Christmas parties too.".
Shop Emma Bunton's Pink Look
Now majorly discounted these loose jeans have a relaxed fit just like the iconic styles of the early 00s. Wear with your favourite piece of knitwear through the winter months or style with a smart blouse on warmer days.
This baby pink jacket is the perfect tone to pair with the Levi's low-rise jeans. Or wear solo with light blue denim barrel leg jeans and your favourite white trainers.
If you're looking for some party-ready heels these should be a top contender. With a luxurious silver tone and a high stiletto heel, these shoes will immediately elevate any outfit, perfect for finishing off your Christmas party outfit.
The best wide leg jeans come in a variety of shades, and this light pink pair are the perfect way to add some vibrancy to your denim staples. Style with anything from knitwear to a crisp white blouse.
I love the subtle stripe on this seasonal jacket, and it's lively colour means you could wear this piece all year round. Style with more pinky tones or pair with neutrals such as black, navy or cream.
Her exact outfit is the Cropped Crystal Embellished Denim Jacket by Self-Portrait, paired with the matching Embellished Denim Jeans. She finishes of this look with some silver platform heeled sandals which really make the light pink tones pop. This is the kind of playful outfit that can be worn to lots of different special occasions and all year round too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
