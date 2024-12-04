Emma Bunton's baby pink denim co-ord proves you can wear pastels all year round

Emma Bunton is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, and her latest all-pink look is the perfect example of how to do so. Who says you can't wear pink in winter?

Wearing a head-to-toe pink denim look, which included an embellished pink short-sleeve jacket and some delightful baby pink denim jeans, she was captured alongside fellow Spice Girl Melanie Brown. This baby pink combination acts as a reminder to us all that although it's cold outside, our outfits shouldn't be exclusively made up of dark tones. Pastel tones deserve to have a place in everyone's winter capsule wardrobe.

In the winter months it's easy to fall into the trap of solely relying on dark winter neutrals for practicality, but this look from Emma proves that brighter hues can be just as versatile and super chic too. Plus, wearing a coordinated set like Emma's is ideal for layering; for example, wear one of your best wool jumpers paired with some pastel-coloured jeans and layer over a matching jacket for the ultimate office attire or even for a party.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "I love that Emma Bunton has revisited her Baby Spice roots by wearing pastel pink. It's proof that denim doesn't always have to be blue, and with a bit of embellishment it can be super glamorous for all your Christmas parties too.".

Shop Emma Bunton's Pink Look

Her exact outfit is the Cropped Crystal Embellished Denim Jacket by Self-Portrait, paired with the matching Embellished Denim Jeans. She finishes of this look with some silver platform heeled sandals which really make the light pink tones pop. This is the kind of playful outfit that can be worn to lots of different special occasions and all year round too.