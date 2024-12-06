Emilia Fox's burgundy velvet jumpsuit is the ultimate inspiration for festive party dressing

Emilia Fox turned heads at The Sick Children’s Trust event in a deep burgundy velvet jumpsuit that is both festive and sophisticated. The actress from Silent Witness wore a piece that features short sleeves and a subtle v-neck, proving that a touch of velvet makes for the ultimate occasionwear.

The best jumpsuits are a go-to choice for dressing up during the winter period, especially with parties and festive celebrations upcoming. And Emilia's plush velvet piece offers a luxurious take on the a standard jumpsuit silhouette. The wide leg trouser, sharp waist and short sleeves give this piece a flattering shape, while the deep burgundy colour really makes this outfit pop. This is a staple worthy of being in everyone's winter capsule wardrobe, and luckily there are plenty of glamorous options available on the high street to buy straight away.

She paired the jumpsuit with gold platform heeled sandals and minimal gold jewellery, keeping the accessories understated and chic. Her exact jumpsuit is from the British brand Aspiga, however, there are currently limited sizes left. Although there are plenty of fabulous alternatives from some of our favourite brands this season, from Oasis to & Other Stories, and luckily for you we've rounded the best just in time for your Christmas party outfit.

Shop Burgundy Jumpsuits & Accessories

Oasis Occasion Velvet Jumpsuit £69 at Debenhams Stand out from the crowd at your next event with this super chic velvet jumpsuit from Oasis. The high neck design with gathered detail mean that this piece will fit and flatter your figure, while stretchy material keeps you comfortable all day and night. Wolf & Badger Ava Velvet Jumpsuit - Berry £85 (was £60) at Wolf & Badger Made from a soft plush velvet and in a delicious berry tone, this jumpsuit is perfect for the festive season ahead. And with a flattering belt and a relaxed wide leg this piece is perfect for a wide range of body types. & Other Stories Belted Corduroy Jumpsuit £125 at & Other Stories In a soft corduroy material and featuring a cropped leg silhouette and high waisted tie belt, this jumpsuit is not only super stylish but will see you through a lifetime of wear. Style with ballet flats, slingback heels for an event or even your favourite trainers. Monsoon Metallic Twist Knot Platform Heels Gold £45 (was £65) at Monsoon These luxurious gold heels have arrived at just the right time, with a fabulous twist knot detail and a 70s platform heel you simply can't go wrong. Team with anything from a little black dress to your best wide leg trousers. Monica Vinader Nura Reef Thin Bangle £250 at Monica Vinader It's no wonder this gold bangle is a bestseller, it's simple, glamorous and you'll get years of wear out of it. Wear it solo or team it with some other gold bracelets for a luxurious elevated look. Monica Vinader Ziggy Mini Petal Chain Necklace £100 at Monica Vinader Delicate and simple you really can't go wrong with this classic piece, the chain is super fine, and has a plaited texture with small handcrafted twists that make it extra special. Wear solo or layer up with another gold chain over the top.