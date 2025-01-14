Emilia Fox just teamed 2025's trendiest comfy shoe with ultra wide-leg jeans

Emilia Fox is a fan of one of this year’s trendiest, comfy shoe styles and wore her red Mary Janes with a pair of ultra wide leg jeans and a vibrant knit.

When it's freezing outside and we need extra grip on the slippery surfaces we tend to reach into our winter capsule wardrobe for our boots. However, as the months go on it’s easy to get a little bored and want some more footwear variety in our lives as we look ahead to spring. Ticking all the style and comfort boxes are Mary Janes which are a timeless footwear choice and have a slight vintage feel to them. They also happen to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends and Silent Witness’ Emilia Fox is ahead of the curve with them as she’s already getting some wear out of a beautiful red pair.

Emilia shared a glimpse of her shoes in a recent Instagram post expressing her delight at being on Saturday Kitchen. Her outfit was such a joyful one and featured light-wash ultra wide leg jeans, a striped jumper and red patent Boden Mary Janes.

Shop Emilia Fox's Red Mary Jane Shoes

Exact Match Boden Mary Jane Flat Pumps £112 at Boden Add a pop of cherry red into your winter - and spring, when it finally comes! - outfits with Emilia Fox's gorgeous Boden patent Mary Janes. They also come in a range of other colours and have a small heel and a delicately pointed toe, as well as a handy strap. M&S Leather Mary Janes £45 at M&S Versatile yet striking, these flat Mary Janes have a dainty ankle strap with a secure buckle fastening and are made from unlined leather for a breathable feel. We would style these with jeans and a jumper like Emilia Fox's for an easy everyday look. FitFlop Leather Mary Janes £80 at FitFlop Available in both black and silver, these leather Mary Janes are something you'll get so much wear out of thanks to their classic shape and moulded footbeds. These have FitFlop's Dynamicush™ cushioning hidden in the soles and they're supple and chic.

Recreate Emilia Fox's Outfit

Levi's 318™ Shaping Wide Leg Jeans £98 at Levi's These jeans are medium stretch and have a beautiful drape to them with their wide leg shape. They're designed with a built-in front panel that helps to smooth and support your silhouette. Style with boots and a cosy roll neck in the winter or trainers and a T-shirt in warmer weather. Boden Diagonal Stripe Jumper Was £90, Now £72 at Boden Sadly, Emilia Fox's exact Boden jumper has sold out but the brand make a variety of fabulous knitwear pieces with equally uplifting colours. This one has a hint of mohair and alpaca in the fabric and a relaxed shape, with a diagonal striped design. M&S Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 at M&S These wide palazzo leg jeans also come in a variety of darker washes, but we especially love the relaxed feel of this light-wash pair which is similar in tone to Emilia Fox's jeans. They are made from a lyocell™-blend and have a high waist.

The exact style worn by the actor are still available on Boden and the £112 Penelope Mary Jane flats also come in a range of other colours, ranging from neutral black to vibrant pink. They have a contemporary square toe and the ankle strap running across the top is a practical detail.

Inside the shoe there’s scalloping running around the edge of the insole and the combination of the pillar box red tone, patent finish and gold-tone buckle couldn’t have been more gorgeous. The sheen of the material accentuates the vibrancy of the scarlet and makes these stand out even more as a statement footwear option.

However, the flat design helps to make these very comfortable to wear and red is actually a lot easier to style than you might imagine. This is something woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes and she has a trick for wearing trendy Mary Janes right now.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

"Mary Jane ballet pumps are one of the spring/summer fashion trends you'll be seeing everywhere, and even though it's still freezing cold now it's time to look ahead to a day when you won't need to wear boots," she says. "Bright red goes with more than you think - from chic shades of camel to a multicoloured outfit like Emilia's. Want to try the trend now? Make like Katie Holmes and try socks with your ballet flats. It's no longer a faux pas!"

Whether or not you want to wear Mary Janes with socks, you might well have been inspired by Emilia’s outfit to give them a go with a simple everyday look. The Silent Witness star opted for a pair of ultra wide leg jeans in a delicate light blue. Lighter denim always tends to feel a little more off-duty than indigo or black denim washes and this shade worked so well with the relaxed, draped silhouette of her jeans and the subtle frayed hems.

The brightness of the shoes was a lovely contrast against the pale denim and wide-leg jeans are so comfortable to wear and easy to throw on with everything from a jumper to a T-shirt. On this January day Emilia wore her jeans and Mary Janes with a Boden jumper that’s sadly sold out. It had a wavey striped pattern running across it with a range of pastel and bold hues that were balanced out by her jeans and she’s often worn bright jumpers in the past too.

Emilia Fox left her jumper untucked over her jeans to give an even more effortlessly chic feel to her Saturday Kitchen outfit. This look showed how to style Mary Janes day-to-day and in particular how to wear this trendy shoe in a slightly more statement colour.