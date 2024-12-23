Ditch red and green, Emilia Fox’s yellow Fair Isle jumper is so fun for the festive season and beyond
Emilia Fox once wore a fabulous yellow Fair Isle jumper and it showed how fun bolder colours can be to brighten up the colder months
Emilia Fox has convinced us to ditch festive red and green and her yellow Fair Isle jumper is so fun for the festive season and beyond.
At Christmas it can often feel like festive red and green - as well as metallics and jewel tones - are the only shades to be wearing, but there’s definitely still a place for brighter hues this time of year. Knitwear is such an easy way to add some colour to an outfit and some of our favourite jumpers in our winter capsule wardrobe bring a fun feel to a look. One tone we hadn’t perhaps considered before was yellow but there’s nothing quite a pop of yellow to brighten up a cold day - as Emilia Fox proved in 2022.
The actor shared a special post on Instagram that October encouraging people to pick up a copy of Remembering Bears, part of the Remembering Wildlife fundraising book series. All of the profits went directly to vetted programs dedicated to protecting bears and for this important post, Emilia wore a cosy Fair Isle jumper.
A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)
A photo posted by on
Shop Fun Fair Isle Jumpers
This Fair Isle jumper is a lovely mix of neutral tones with the bright yellow and it would look amazing with everything from tailored trousers to jeans and leggings. It has ribbed trims, a crew neckline and has added stretch for comfort.
Add a splash of colour into your winter wardrobe with this snuggly, pink Fair Isle patterned jumper. It's so vibrant and is made from a wool blend fabric. Wear with your favourite jeans and a warm coat for a chic daytime look.
This fun yellow Fair Isle jumper is selling fast and we can see why! It's so beautiful and features a Scandinavian knitting design. It comes in a range of other colours that are also proving very popular and we would style this yellow one with black jeans or trousers to make the yellow really stand out.
This teal jumper would look stunning with blue denim jeans in particular and is adds colour to an outfit without being quite as bright as a yellow, red or pink. It has a mock-neck design, ribbed trims and falls to a cosy longer length.
Made from a wool blend fabric, this Fair Isle jumper is a playful choice for the festive season and the rest of winter. The pink, blue and yellow work so well with the navy base colour and the sparkly finish makes this extra special.
It had all the details we look for in the best cashmere jumpers and wool pieces that we’re investing in - a crew neckline, long sleeves and relaxed shape. What made Emilia Fox’s Fair Isle jumper really stand out was the mix of vivid colours and the lemon yellow base tone was what anchored them all.
Although she wore this particular jumper in autumn - and we think it would be just as sensational for winter - the sunshine hue was perfect for lifting the colour palette of her knitwear.
It instantly caught our attention and whilst yellow can seem quite bold and challenging to style on its own, the other shades helped to make Emilia Fox’s jumper that bit more versatile. The Fair Isle-esque pattern ran along the cuffs and across the yoke and incorporated charcoal grey, powder blue, red, green and white.
The neutral grey and white tones helped to balance the brighter colours and Emilia could easily have picked out one of these many shades to complement with a matching pair of trousers or a skirt.
The print itself gave this jumper a traditional feel and Fair Isle knits might be popular for the festive season, but they work for winter generally too. Something like Emilia’s patterned jumper would be a fun Christmas Day or Twixmas item but isn’t specifically Christmassy and so she could continue to wear it throughout the colder months. Once you’ve found the best way to store jumpers you can happily pack your knitwear away each year ready to bring it out when the temperature drops again.
Sadly, we couldn’t see from the picture what the Silent Witness actor was wearing with her colourful jumper. However, we would pair a bright Fair Isle knit like Emilia’s with blue denim jeans and some black ankle boots for a chic everyday look.
To elevate it a little more for any festive season gatherings we would swap the jeans for a pair of tailored black trousers which would be a lovely contrast against the vibrant pattern. If you’re ever not sure what to wear on a cold, grey day, you can’t go far wrong with a fun Fair Isle jumper and Emilia Fox’s one has inspired us to be braver with our colour choices this winter.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
