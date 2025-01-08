Emilia Fox's vibrant cobalt blue shirt dress is destined to sell out - so we're snapping one up before the weekend
The ultimate office attire and versatile enough for weekend outings—this dress will be your new best friend in 2025
Emilia Fox is convincing us to swap our dull winter staples for energetic, vibrant tones—watch as we shop her exact corduroy shirt dress.
If you're currently looking for ways to brighten up your go-to staples from your winter capsule wardrobe, then perhaps a bright cobalt blue dress is the answer you've been looking for. In the colder months, dark winter neutrals take precedence, however, we're here to make a case for integrating bright pops of colour into your cold-weather looks.
Emilia's recent look shows just how easy it is to pull off vibrant tones, especially in the form of a flattering shirt dress. Her exact outfit is from one of the best British brands, ME+EM, and is the Cord Velour Ponte Midi Shirt Dress, and we think this might be one of our favourite fashion finds this New Year.
A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)
A photo posted by on
This shirt dress strikes the perfect balance between elegant and effortless, meaning that it will make for the chicest office attire whilst being perfect for weekend outings too. She paired the piece with nude heels, a dainty chain necklace, and some thin hoop earrings. For colder January days, I imagine it teamed with the best knee high boots, your favourite cosy cardigan, and a warm winter coat—an easy, stylish look that's ready for any occasion.
And it's not just her latest looks we're celebrating, as we're very excited for her anticipated return in the new series of Silent Witness, which has already begun. The first episode aired on Monday, 6th January 2025, and it will continue providing 10 new episodes.
Shop Emilia's Dress, Similar Styles & Accessories
exact match
This dress offers a bold take on the classic shirt dress with a vibrant blue colour and cotton-corduroy body. Its flattering flared silhouette will work on almost any body type.
Now reduced in the sale this cord dress holds a striking resemblance to Emilia's pick. Style with your favourite leather boots and layer over a cosy, warm cashmere cardigan.
This shirt Dress is designed to be worn all year round, from layering over thick tights in the winter to wearing in the warmer months with sandals. Its collared neck and a waist-accentuating belt make it both flattering and elegant.
Finish off your bold cobalt blue dress with some fabulous nude heels. These will become your wardrobe go-to, from pairing with bright dresses to smart tailored trousers and daytime denim.
If you're looking for new, quality jewellery staples then this chunky chain necklace should be on your radar. Wear solo, or layer up with other thin gold chains. And for only £37 you really can't go wrong.
