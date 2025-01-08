Emilia Fox's vibrant cobalt blue shirt dress is destined to sell out - so we're snapping one up before the weekend

The ultimate office attire and versatile enough for weekend outings—this dress will be your new best friend in 2025

Emilia Fox attends the Henley Festival 2023 as a guest of Audi on July 08, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)
Emilia Fox is convincing us to swap our dull winter staples for energetic, vibrant tones—watch as we shop her exact corduroy shirt dress.

If you're currently looking for ways to brighten up your go-to staples from your winter capsule wardrobe, then perhaps a bright cobalt blue dress is the answer you've been looking for. In the colder months, dark winter neutrals take precedence, however, we're here to make a case for integrating bright pops of colour into your cold-weather looks.

Emilia's recent look shows just how easy it is to pull off vibrant tones, especially in the form of a flattering shirt dress. Her exact outfit is from one of the best British brands, ME+EM, and is the Cord Velour Ponte Midi Shirt Dress, and we think this might be one of our favourite fashion finds this New Year.

A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)

A photo posted by on

This shirt dress strikes the perfect balance between elegant and effortless, meaning that it will make for the chicest office attire whilst being perfect for weekend outings too. She paired the piece with nude heels, a dainty chain necklace, and some thin hoop earrings. For colder January days, I imagine it teamed with the best knee high boots, your favourite cosy cardigan, and a warm winter coat—an easy, stylish look that's ready for any occasion.

And it's not just her latest looks we're celebrating, as we're very excited for her anticipated return in the new series of Silent Witness, which has already begun. The first episode aired on Monday, 6th January 2025, and it will continue providing 10 new episodes.

Shop Emilia's Dress, Similar Styles & Accessories

Image of blue dressexact match
ME+EM Cord Velour + Ponte Midi Shirt Dress

This dress offers a bold take on the classic shirt dress with a vibrant blue colour and cotton-corduroy body. Its flattering flared silhouette will work on almost any body type.

Image of blue dress
Boden Zoe Zip Up Cord Midi Dress

Now reduced in the sale this cord dress holds a striking resemblance to Emilia's pick. Style with your favourite leather boots and layer over a cosy, warm cashmere cardigan.

Image of blue shirt dress
Whistles Blue Estella Shirt Dress

This shirt Dress is designed to be worn all year round, from layering over thick tights in the winter to wearing in the warmer months with sandals. Its collared neck and a waist-accentuating belt make it both flattering and elegant.

Image of nude heels
Vince Camuto Sabrily Square Toe Pump

Finish off your bold cobalt blue dress with some fabulous nude heels. These will become your wardrobe go-to, from pairing with bright dresses to smart tailored trousers and daytime denim.

Image of gold chain
& Other Stories Chunky Chain Link Necklace

If you're looking for new, quality jewellery staples then this chunky chain necklace should be on your radar. Wear solo, or layer up with other thin gold chains. And for only £37 you really can't go wrong.

Image of gold hoops
Astrid & Miyu Cosmic Star Dome Hoops in Gold

These star covered hoops are 18k gold plated and feature intricate engravings that are finished with cubic zirconias. Wear these to add some sparkle to your everyday outfits.

Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

