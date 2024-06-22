I'm buying this £27 designer-style woven bag for summer – it looks just like Bottega Venetas' iconic Jodi tote

If you're a handbag enthusiast like me, Bottega's signature woven handbags are likely high on your wish list. But with these designer bags costing thousands of pounds, it can be hard to justify the spend.

Luxury Italian brand Bottega Veneta offers some of the best designer bags on the market, with their signature intrecciato weave instantly recognisable. Which is why when I spotted this New Look woven top handle bag, it felt all too familiar. One of the most similar designer lookalikes I've seen so far, Public Desire's White Woven Top Handle Bag, which retails at just £26.99 and has the same knotted top handle as the Italian brand's iconic 'Jodie' tote

Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote £2,150 at Net-A-Porter The brand's intrecciato weave is instantly recognisable as a signature design from the Italian luxury fashion house. The Jodie Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote is a smaller size in comparison to their leather shopper with the same design and comes in 11 different colours. New Look Public Desire White Woven Top Handle Bag £26.99 at New Look New Look has quite the reputation for designer lookalikes and this woven white handbag is a dead ringer. At just £26.99 it's a bargain piece and will add a designer-like finish to summer outfits. This stylish woven bag also comes in classic black and a statement metallic silver shade.

Designer lookalikes are a great alternative if you want to mimic catwalk trends for less, and New Look has offered up some great trend-led accessories recently - the affordable high street brand's Black Leather-Look Cross Body Bag is strikingly similar to Celine's 3K Classique Triomphe Bag.

Monochrome shades were big on the SS24 catwalks and are proving to be a real summer trend for those who want to stray away from florals and brights, adding an edgier look to summer outfits.

The Public Desire White Woven Top Handle Bag also comes in black and a metallic silver shade for a more daring look, as well as a summery tan colour, but that's already sold out.

Shop woven bags

Next Mink Brown Weave Leather Cross Body Bag £48 from Next This woven cross-body is crafted from smooth leather in a woven design and has an adjustable strap and a zip compartment to house essentials safely. & Other Stories Braided Denim Tote £67 at & Other Stories For a different take on the woven trend, this denim handbag is a chic addition to summer outfits. Crafted from sturdy cotton denim, it's a durable accessory as well. NA-KD Woven Rounded Shoulder Bag £32.97 (was £54.95) at NA-KD This black woven bag is a classic style that will go with anything - and the best news is that it's in the sale for just £32.97 in the summer sale, down from

Shoppers have raved about the bag on the brand's website, with one commenting, 'There is no way I was spending £2,600 on a bag.. that's madness to me. Obviously it isn't leather but I am ok with that. I just wish there was a Tan & Beige option too.... Public Desire - please can you make more in a selection of different colours, please!'

While another shopper wrote after purchasing the bag, 'Looks lovely, 100% recommend. A bit small but was expecting it.'

With the weather finally hotting up and more summer occasions on the horizon, it's a good time for an accessories refresh and this bright white bag will make a stylish addition to summer wedding outfits or with more casual daytime looks.

And if you're a big fan of the woven style but need a bigger bag to house your essentials, you might want to take a look at this £35 M&S Bottega lookalike in an Aperol Spritz-core colour that's dreamy for summer.