Davina McCall just wore the most flattering 'suit any size' bootcut jeans - they fit in all the right places
And they're selling out fast!
The quest for the perfect pair of jeans can seem never-ending, but Davina's latest look has us sold on the subtle bootcut and thick hem cut that looks sensational on her.
If you think jeans and a plain vest is a boring outfit, think again. Nothing beats minimalist attire, proven by Davina's timelessly chic look for presenting Heart radio this week. If we weren't already sold on subtle flared jeans, this is the ensemble to turn us into fanatics.
If you're unsure what the best jeans for your body type are, we're certain that Davina's gorgeous style will suit absolutely everyone, thanks to the stretchy fabric and gradual bootcut silhouette. She has confirmed that her exact pair is by a brand called Paige, and we've found where you can shop them - plus some similar alternatives that are slightly more affordable to suit all budgets.
Shop Davina's jeans
Exact match
Steal Davina's style by snapping up the exact jeans she wears. They don't come cheap, but in our experience, premium denim is really worth the money. Be quick though, these are (unsurprisingly) selling out fast.
Equally as stylish as barrel leg jeans but slightly easier to style, these high waisted River Island jeans boast the same hem as Davina's but for a much lower price. The vintage-style front pockets also make these a standout buy that will look chic when dressed up with heels or boots.
Channel the denim trends 2024 with this darker wash pair that have a sophisticated edge. Currently on sale for £40 off, this stretchy style will keep you comfortable whilst remaining flattering.
Less really is more when you're wearing staple pieces, and the power of a good pair of jeans cannot be overstated. Despite only dressing hers up with a basic black tank top and chunky belt, Davina received countless comments praising her look, which just goes to show that the best outfits can be the most simple ones.
If you're feeling uninspired by your summer capsule wardrobe, take things back to basics and turn to your wardrobe staples that you always feel good in. Take a leaf out of Davina's book and style up understated pieces with bold accessories like a belt or jewellery to add some extra flare, or keep things sleek and simple - there's really no going wrong.
