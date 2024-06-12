Dame Kelly Holmes looks epic in perfectly tailored men's suit, mixing chic masculine and feminine styles like a pro

Dame Kelly Holmes showed us that a good suit is genderless, sharing a sneak peek of her donning a men's suit for the Sports Book Awards.

Kelly's latest look displays perfectly how the author, sports star and presenter is a pro at going against the grain with her styling, enlisting formal menswear designer Charles Tyrwhitt to tailor a suit for the prestigious event - and now we want to add a men's suit to our own capsule wardrobes.

"Why can't I wear a men's suit?! I CAN," Kelly wrote on social media. "Thanks @charlestyrwhitt for going against your norm and tailoring me one of your lovely suits to wear tonight at the @sportsbookawards."

She then continued, "I set the challenge, you took it on like champions… Thank you [thank you emoji] and to Omar and @esclotlondon for helping. This is called inclusion and teamwork."

A post shared by Dame Kelly (@damekellyholmes) A photo posted by on

Fans were quick to show their approval of the outfit - and Kelly's style in general, with one writing, "My darlin', [you could] pull off any outfit. Just beautiful inside and out."

While another said, "Looking good Kelly that colour really suits you."

And a third wrote, "Fantastic suit and completely agree why can't women wear men's suits."

The custom tailoring on the suit means the blazer and trousers fit Kelly well, creating a neat silhouette, while retaining a masculine edge that's offset by Kelly's sky-high heels.

It's an exciting time for Dame Kelly, who is hotly tipped to be a new famous face on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, according to an expert astrologer (via The Express).

While this is very much a rumour right now, we're sure Kelly's sporting prowess would make her one to watch on the Strictly dance floor.

