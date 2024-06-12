Dame Kelly Holmes looks epic in perfectly tailored men's suit, mixing chic masculine and feminine styles like a pro

Dame Kelly Holmes nailed chic tailoring with a pair of statement heels

Same Kelly Holmes at the Diversity Awards 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes
By
published

Dame Kelly Holmes showed us that a good suit is genderless, sharing a sneak peek of her donning a men's suit for the Sports Book Awards.

Kelly's latest look displays perfectly how the author, sports star and presenter is a pro at going against the grain with her styling, enlisting formal menswear designer Charles Tyrwhitt to tailor a suit for the prestigious event - and now we want to add a men's suit to our own capsule wardrobes

"Why can't I wear a men's suit?! I CAN," Kelly wrote on social media. "Thanks @charlestyrwhitt for going against your norm and tailoring me one of your lovely suits to wear tonight at the @sportsbookawards."

She then continued, "I set the challenge, you took it on like champions… Thank you [thank you emoji] and to Omar and @esclotlondon for helping. This is called inclusion and teamwork."

Fans were quick to show their approval of the outfit - and Kelly's style in general, with one writing, "My darlin', [you could] pull off any outfit. Just beautiful inside and out."

While another said, "Looking good Kelly that colour really suits you."

And a third wrote, "Fantastic suit and completely agree why can't women wear men's suits."

The custom tailoring on the suit means the blazer and trousers fit Kelly well, creating a neat silhouette, while retaining a masculine edge that's offset by Kelly's sky-high heels. 

It's an exciting time for Dame Kelly, who is hotly tipped to be a new famous face on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, according to an expert astrologer (via The Express). 

While this is very much a rumour right now, we're sure Kelly's sporting prowess would make her one to watch on the Strictly dance floor. 

Shop a Statement Suit and Heels

M&S Linen Rich Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Linen Rich Single Breasted Blazer

This linen blazer offers a chic oversized look with a single-breasted fastening and neat lapels for a streamlined fit. Wear with the matching trousers or over jeans for a casual summer look, whatever the weather. 

M&S Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers

These linen-blend, laid-back wide-leg trousers are so versatile and will look incredibly striking with the matching blue jacket for a wedding guest outfit, special function or big event. 

Asos Office Hestitation Heeled Sandals
Asos Office Hestitation Heeled Sandals

Simple heels with a metallic finish will add a feminine edge to an oversized, or masculine, suit or two-piece. These Asos heels are a steal at just £28 reduced from £45. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

