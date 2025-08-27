Dakota Johnson’s toffee suede jacket is the perfect hue for transitioning into the cooler months

Suede had a real moment as part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and we're pleased to report that this look is sticking around for fall. Recently snapped in a rather lovely mustard iteration, Dakota Johnson clearly got the style memo, as the A-lister was spotted wearing the suede Saraphina jacket from Khaite's fall 2025 collection.

Described by the brand as a "toffee suede", the jacket appears to have a mustard undertone to it, giving a nod to the continuation of those buttery hues that dominated the summer season. Moving the look on for cooler months, suede is an excellent fabric for fall, where wet weather tends to be a little more minimal, but it's not quite cold enough for full winter coats.

Pairing well with neutrals, various shades of tan are pretty popular interpretations for suede jackets, and as a lighter alternative to leather, suede adds polish and a vintage feel to any ensemble. We've found some beautiful tanned suede jackets on the high street, as stylish and affordable alternatives.

When it came to styling her suede jacket, Dakota kept things simple, casual and just elevated enough by pairing it with a black bodysuit and some light-wash cigarette jeans. More fitted than the barrel leg silhouette, which has been one of the biggest denim trends of 2025, the cigarette cut offers a more tapered finish.

Completing her look with a pair of Khaite’s Colt wedged mules, the black patent finish tied into the black hue of her bodysuit and added a little bit of glam to the overall look. While mules work in early fall, Dakota could keep the rest of this outfit going well into October, by pairing this ensemble with boots.

If you're after updating your smart casual outfit ideas a suede jacket is a stylish and directional piece to add to your closet. Upping the ante on anything it's paired with, while there are plenty of faux suede iterations around for more budget-friendly purchases, a real suede iteration will be buttery soft and age exceptionally well (when well looked after). Look to classic silhouettes to keep this purchase as timeless as possible.