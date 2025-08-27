Dakota Johnson’s toffee suede jacket is the perfect hue for transitioning into the cooler months
We're copying Dakota Johnson's chic new season style and investing in a suede jacket
Suede had a real moment as part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and we're pleased to report that this look is sticking around for fall. Recently snapped in a rather lovely mustard iteration, Dakota Johnson clearly got the style memo, as the A-lister was spotted wearing the suede Saraphina jacket from Khaite's fall 2025 collection.
Described by the brand as a "toffee suede", the jacket appears to have a mustard undertone to it, giving a nod to the continuation of those buttery hues that dominated the summer season. Moving the look on for cooler months, suede is an excellent fabric for fall, where wet weather tends to be a little more minimal, but it's not quite cold enough for full winter coats.
Pairing well with neutrals, various shades of tan are pretty popular interpretations for suede jackets, and as a lighter alternative to leather, suede adds polish and a vintage feel to any ensemble. We've found some beautiful tanned suede jackets on the high street, as stylish and affordable alternatives.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)
A photo posted by on
Shop Suede Jackets
With a similar toffee hue, this blazer-meets-jacket design is such a great transitional piece. Easy to dress up, slipped on over a dress, or paired with tailored pants, or keep it casual and use it to add a little polish to your favorite jeans as we head into fall.
Just as with Dakota's suede jacket, this Whistles piece is a "neutral suede" color that demonstrates how to style butter yellow for fall. While this was one of the biggest colors of the summer season, we expect this soft and flattering hue to be around for the months to come.
When it came to styling her suede jacket, Dakota kept things simple, casual and just elevated enough by pairing it with a black bodysuit and some light-wash cigarette jeans. More fitted than the barrel leg silhouette, which has been one of the biggest denim trends of 2025, the cigarette cut offers a more tapered finish.
Completing her look with a pair of Khaite’s Colt wedged mules, the black patent finish tied into the black hue of her bodysuit and added a little bit of glam to the overall look. While mules work in early fall, Dakota could keep the rest of this outfit going well into October, by pairing this ensemble with boots.
If you're after updating your smart casual outfit ideas a suede jacket is a stylish and directional piece to add to your closet. Upping the ante on anything it's paired with, while there are plenty of faux suede iterations around for more budget-friendly purchases, a real suede iteration will be buttery soft and age exceptionally well (when well looked after). Look to classic silhouettes to keep this purchase as timeless as possible.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.