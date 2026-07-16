Coleen Nolan’s polished and preppy polo is the cool and sporty alternative to t-shirts that's worth investing in this summer
And it makes styling one of summer’s chicest colour combinations a breeze
T-shirts have, and always will be, the backbone of a summer capsule wardrobe. Helping to add a cool and laid-back feel to everything from jeans to tailored trousers, and midi skirts to denim shorts, from white iterations to block colours, this humble building block never goes out of fashion.
But after spotting Coleen Nolan in a short-sleeved polo top, it’s clear that when it comes to elevated basics, there is a rival style worth considering, and it adds a cool, polished and preppy finish to every look.
Seen on Instagram in Next’s chocolate brown/blue striped knit look short-sleeve polo top, the collared button-up proved just as versatile as crew-neck tees, but the collar and stripey style added retro charm, delivering a trending athleisure finish to her look. A silhouette that has proved popular across the high street this season and is an easy way of adding extra pops of colour to your outfit too.
This knitted cotton polo has a boxier fit than Coleen's iteration, though its colours and striped design are a great match. When it comes to the chicest shades this summer, the fashion colour trends for 2026 are big on pale blue and brown together, and this echoes this aesthetic beautifully. Again, the slightly cropped hem is ideal for higher waistlines.
A classic stripe pattern that blends trending blue tones with classic chocolate brown, and a neat collar, button placket and ribbed detailing at the hem make this an extremely elevated and flattering buy that will work well with trousers or skirts.
Not only is this Boden top an elevated everyday staple, but it's also made from a blend of 95% cotton and 5% cashmere that offers a soft, breathable and comfortable feel. This is helped along by the regular cut, which is relaxed and not too tight. We love the retro colour combination here too.