Coleen Nolan’s polished and preppy polo is the cool and sporty alternative to t-shirts that's worth investing in this summer

T-shirts have, and always will be, the backbone of a summer capsule wardrobe. Helping to add a cool and laid-back feel to everything from jeans to tailored trousers, and midi skirts to denim shorts, from white iterations to block colours, this humble building block never goes out of fashion.

But after spotting Coleen Nolan in a short-sleeved polo top, it’s clear that when it comes to elevated basics, there is a rival style worth considering, and it adds a cool, polished and preppy finish to every look.

Seen on Instagram in Next’s chocolate brown/blue striped knit look short-sleeve polo top, the collared button-up proved just as versatile as crew-neck tees, but the collar and stripey style added retro charm, delivering a trending athleisure finish to her look. A silhouette that has proved popular across the high street this season and is an easy way of adding extra pops of colour to your outfit too.

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