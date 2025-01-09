Remember Claudia Winkleman's kilt and cable knit combination on The Traitors? Us too - and we're still dreaming about it

Claudia Winkleman's blend of creamy cable knit and a classic tartan skirt made for some utterly impeccable cosy-chic styling on The Traitors last year - and, to be honest, we're still just as obsessed with it.

With The Traitors having returned to the BBC for season 3 this January, we're not only being treated to the gripping scandals of traitors vs the faithful, but to more of Claudia's signature Traitors style.

Styled by the incredible Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's cosy castlecore looks on the addictive game show garner just as much discussion as the on-screen drama - especially amongst the woman&home team.

And with the return of a new season and some sensational new Claudia outfits, we began reminiscing on our favourites from last year - and her cable knit jumper, kilt and boots blend was certainly up there with the best.

The foundation of Claudia's Traitors style is built using winter capsule wardrobe staples. Think chunky knitwear, classic boots, timeless skirts - plus a few standout statement pieces too.

Celeb stylist Sinead put the £89 Albaray Cream Cable Turtle Neck Jumper (which is now sold out) together with a black and white wool kilt, a pair of opaque black tights and some never-not-in-style Chelsea boots by Dr. Marten.

Along with practical Hunter wellies in various colours, Doc Martens are a pivotal footwear piece in Claudia's Traitors fashion repertoire and it's easy to see why.

Sharing her fashion wisdom with us, Sinead explained that a classic pair of boots is one of her top picks for essentials that every wardrobe needs.

"Footwear is so key – a statement boot is great investment piece," she said.

"I bought the Givenchy buckle boots about eight years ago, and I still have them, I still wear them. You can put them with leggings, jeans, tights, a plain black kilt and cashmere jumper - they can really just elevate any look.

"In every high-end high street brand, like Zara, you'll find a boot with good detail on it – something that adds a little bit of interest. Or ones like the DMs we've used on The Traitors – even that is a statement. It might not be the biggest statement in the world, but it makes you feel pretty cool if you've got a pair of boots like that."