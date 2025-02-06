We're ready for camo jackets to make a comeback - Claudia Winkleman's black and khaki look is why
Claudia Winkleman is a fashion hero, and with her gorgeous camo jacket throwback picture, we can't wait to emulate the look
Claudia Winkleman is a fashion hero, and with we're in love with the gorgeous camo jacket she wears in a throwback picture, and can't wait to emulate the look ourselves.
The enigmatic Claudia Winkleman has produced yet another fashion look we want to shop immediately. If her Traitors outfits and Strictly black satin outfits aren't enough, in a 2017 throwback picture Claudia wears the ultimate camo jacket - and we want to shop it immediately.
Camouflage is a fashion staple that should be a part of any capsule wardrobe. While generally considered perennially in fashion, it's a pattern that certainly has spikes in popularity, and we want it to be a huge part of 2025 aesthetics - it's adaptable and incredibly versatile, what more could you ask for? Claudia paired hers with sleek black trousers and black ankle boots, and the entire look was perfection.
Shops camo jackets
Not quite a jacket but a very thick overshirt, this is perfect for spring. Functional and durable, this evokes a nostalgic feel and is an ageless way to enrich your vintage style. With this piece, you have options to layer over a t-shirt and under a jacket depending on the weather and the occasion.
A classic washed cotton utility jacket in the brand's signature khaki camouflage print, this is a wardrobe staple. It can easily be dressed up or down in the same way Claudia elevated hers with sleek trousers and heels.
£249 (was £415) at Zadig & Votlaire
Made from 100 per cent cotton, this women’s Grass khaki canvas short parka is edgy, versatile, and exactly what your wardrobe is calling out for. Unleash your inner Claudia and dress with dark coloured accessories and smoky makeup.
Shop the rest of Claudia's look
In an elegant and tailored design, these trousers were made for every day. Crafted from a soft super stretch fabric, they are flattering and easy-to-wear. With a hidden waistband and side zip, they’ll look polished when paired with your favourite staples
Elevate your style with the Alana boot. Mid heeled and pointed-toed, these ankle boots offers an on-trend and chic look perfect for any occasion.
Claudia's black top, trousers and sleek black clutch bag really allowed her camo top to pop. Her hair was loose and tousled, with her signature fringe taking centre stage where her gorgeous dark hair is concerned, as always!
With a dark tan and oh-so-smoky eye makeup, Claudia was the same, gothic mysterious beauty in the throwback pictures that she is today. We are inspired to run straight to the shops and get our very own camo items and add some Claudia chic to our own wardrobes.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
