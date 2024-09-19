Claudia Schiffer proves just how chic simple outfit formulas can be in a comfortable jeans and white tee combination

Although a new season often brings on the desire to reinvent your wardrobe, Claudia Schiffer has just proven that nothing looks quite as good as a simple outfit formula for the transitional months.

Your capsule wardrobe is probably already brimming with classic jeans and white tops, but if you're anything like us, you may be tempted overlook them in favour of slightly more statement pieces. But after seeing how timelessly chic a white t-shirt and jeans pairing looks on Claudia Schiffer, we're convinced that understated is the way to go this season.

Photographed stepping out in New York, the star finished off her outfit with a classic Chanel flap bag in a complementary white hue and a minimalist gold necklace. Whilst the weather continues to be temperamental, this is a look we will be wearing - and accessorising up - on repeat.

A post shared by Michael Stewart (@thestewartofny) A photo posted by on

Shop Claudia's style

River Island High Waisted Pocket Wide Leg Jeans £50 at River Island With added stretch, these jeans look very similar to Claudia's down to the thick hem detailing. Available in short, regular, and long, and up to a size 22, you can count on a comfortable fit that won't break the bank. Levi's Muse Button Top £27 at John Lewis We love how Claudia reinvented the classic white tee with the addition of button detailing. This simple change doesn't impact the endless versatility of the top but does work to give the garment more shape and interest. We're shopping this similar style from Levi's. New Look Wide Leg Patch Pocket Jeans £40 at ASOS This pair of New Look jeans comes highly rated by customers for its comfort levels and thick, quality material. Light wash denim will brighten up darker autumn and winter outfits in a subtle but noticeable way, and looks gorgeous with white accessories like Claudia's.

Claudia has been spotted wearing this same style of wide leg jeans with vintage-style front pockets several times over the last couple of months, so they're clearly a firm favourite of hers. With a timeless appeal, they can be paired with any top and provide an instantly chic finish.

Denim looks good with pretty much anything, but nothing beats a crisp white tee for any occasion. This outfit formula is light and stylish without bringing in any seasonal tones, making it a brilliant all-rounder look that nails the comfort factor too.

Wide leg jeans are an autumn capsule wardrobe staple that offer room to move as well as an elegant silhouette - plus they're universally flattering. If you're wondering what the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, not many things are off limits. Copy Claudia and don your sandals for the last of the summer sun before switching to chunky boots come winter.