Claudia Schiffer proves just how chic simple outfit formulas can be in a comfortable jeans and white tee combination
It's the ultimate transitional look
Although a new season often brings on the desire to reinvent your wardrobe, Claudia Schiffer has just proven that nothing looks quite as good as a simple outfit formula for the transitional months.
Your capsule wardrobe is probably already brimming with classic jeans and white tops, but if you're anything like us, you may be tempted overlook them in favour of slightly more statement pieces. But after seeing how timelessly chic a white t-shirt and jeans pairing looks on Claudia Schiffer, we're convinced that understated is the way to go this season.
Photographed stepping out in New York, the star finished off her outfit with a classic Chanel flap bag in a complementary white hue and a minimalist gold necklace. Whilst the weather continues to be temperamental, this is a look we will be wearing - and accessorising up - on repeat.
A post shared by Michael Stewart (@thestewartofny)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia's style
With added stretch, these jeans look very similar to Claudia's down to the thick hem detailing. Available in short, regular, and long, and up to a size 22, you can count on a comfortable fit that won't break the bank.
We love how Claudia reinvented the classic white tee with the addition of button detailing. This simple change doesn't impact the endless versatility of the top but does work to give the garment more shape and interest. We're shopping this similar style from Levi's.
This pair of New Look jeans comes highly rated by customers for its comfort levels and thick, quality material. Light wash denim will brighten up darker autumn and winter outfits in a subtle but noticeable way, and looks gorgeous with white accessories like Claudia's.
Claudia has been spotted wearing this same style of wide leg jeans with vintage-style front pockets several times over the last couple of months, so they're clearly a firm favourite of hers. With a timeless appeal, they can be paired with any top and provide an instantly chic finish.
Denim looks good with pretty much anything, but nothing beats a crisp white tee for any occasion. This outfit formula is light and stylish without bringing in any seasonal tones, making it a brilliant all-rounder look that nails the comfort factor too.
Wide leg jeans are an autumn capsule wardrobe staple that offer room to move as well as an elegant silhouette - plus they're universally flattering. If you're wondering what the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, not many things are off limits. Copy Claudia and don your sandals for the last of the summer sun before switching to chunky boots come winter.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Kristin Scott Thomas' orange-red lipstick is a masterclass in wearable glamour - here's how to recreate it
We've just found the perfect new-season lip shade thanks to Kristin Scott Thomas' Emmys makeup look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season
Sorry skinny jeans, I'm wearing wide leg jeans forever more
By Molly Smith Published
-
Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season
Sorry skinny jeans, I'm wearing wide leg jeans forever more
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Katherine Jenkins shows us exactly how to layer up our favourite dresses for the cooler days ahead
Layering is key for autumn styling - meaning you can still wear those well-loved dresses
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy
The Princess of Wales's Burberry coat, jeans and boots are still giving us outfit inspiration for autumn walks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
By Molly Smith Published
-
TU at Sainsbury's Multiway Soft Cup Balcony Bra Review: "brilliantly versatile and comfy to wear all day"
The multiway bra is great for any occasion and flatters from all angles
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
By Amelia Yeomans Published