Claudia Schiffer just proved noughties-style handbags are the must-have accessory trend of 2025
Arriving in Paris, Claudia sports the iconic and recently revived Chloé Paddington bag and the Balenciaga City bag
Claudia Schiffer was spotted carrying not one but two of this season's most sought-after handbag styles as she boarded the Eurostar to Paris for Chloé's Paris Fashion Week show.
Schiffer's choice of accessories couldn't be more on point when it comes to the current autumn/winter handbag trends 2025. She carried the newly relaunched Chloé Paddington bag in a burgundy, "crafty brown" shade – a millennial icon revived for its 20th anniversary. On the other arm, she wore another vintage-style favourite, the Balenciaga City bag in a dark grey.
The 2000s trend revival is slowing no signs of slowing down, and the Chloé Paddington bag has been spotted on several A-listers in recent weeks. Alexa Chung sported a small brown version of the bag whilst attending Paris Fashion Week, and Katie Holmes carried a sleek black Paddington on the set of Happy Hours in New York.
Claudia's whole attire is worth taking note of, too. She paired flared mid-wash jeans with a collared grey fleece from Chloé that gives the illusion of a layered shirt, and finished the look with suede heeled boots.
This is the kind of outfit that captures everything we love about autumn styling, classic denim paired with soft, lustrous knitwear that will keep you cosy whilst out and about – or spontaneously popping on the Eurostar!
Shop Claudia's Look
Exact match
If you're looking for an investment piece, the Chloé Paddington is one to consider. This deep colour will complement an autumn capsule wardrobe perfectly, pairing well with dark neutrals such as mocha mousse or tan.
Exact style
Balenciaga’s iconic Le City bag has had a fresh revival. This iteration features a structured rectangular shape, the classic hand-braided handles and a large roomy design perfect for travelling.
Now reduced in the October Prime Day sales, it's worth snapping up these classic denim flares asap. Style with heeled ankle boots, or simply your most comfortable trainers.
From buckle details to slouchy leather designs, both the Balenciaga City bag and the Chloé Paddington underscore the resurgence of early noughties aesthetic, which has heavily influenced the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025.
Lookalikes or dupes for these iconic handbag styles are few and far between. But if you are in love with the Chloé Paddington and are shopping on a high-street budget, this Lock Shoulder Bag from Urban Outfitters is one of the best designer lookalikes I've spotted. And a fantastic lookalike for the Balenciaga City has to be the Free People Emerson Tote.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
