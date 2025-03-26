Christine Lampard’s Phase Eight co-ord just revived our confidence for wearing horizontal stripes

Christine Lampard just wore a fabulous Phase Eight co-ord on Lorraine and it’s revived our confidence for wearing horizontal stripes this season.

There are some fashion myths which persist even though they're not necessarily true - like never wearing green and blue together and not mixing silver and gold. We personally love making both of these fashion faux pas, but one we’ve not been as confident about recently is wearing horizontal stripes. Breton stripes are a huge trend for 2025 and this is a print that works especially well for smart casual outfits, but can be dressed up or down even more.

However, we hear so often that horizontal stripes aren’t as flattering on your silhouette as vertical ones. Whilst vertical stripes can create an elongating effect, horizontal stripes have a reputation for making your fame appear wider. This has made us a little wary of wearing them but Christine Lampard has given us faith that it’s a print worth exploring more.

Shop Christine's Co-Ord

Exact Match Phase Eight Louisa Striped Top £79 at Phase Eight Whether or not you plan to wear it with the matching Louisa skirt, the Louisa striped top is a fun piece to wear all spring and summer long. It has a comfortable but streamlined shape and is made from a subtly ribbed material. If you don't want to wear it with the skirt then we'd recommend black, white or brown tailored trousers. Exact Match Phase Eight Louisa Stripe Skirt £89 at Phase Eight A knitted skirt is a brilliant transitional wardrobe staple and Christine's Phase Eight one has an elegant pencil shape with a contemporary striped print. It falls to just below the knee and the combination of different neutral tones in the pattern makes it so easy to style for a statement piece. M&S Black Stiletto Court Shoes £29.50 at M&S You can't go wrong with a pair of black stiletto court shoes and these are affordable and would look lovely with Christine's co-ord, as well as with so many other outfits. They have M&S's Insolia® technology which redistributes weight away from the balls of your feet to help increase comfort and stability.

Shop More Horizontal Stripes

Aligne Striped Polo Top £79 at Anthropologie This pastel polo shirt brings a smile to our faces with its sunshine yellow and powder blue stripes and the preppy style would look particularly great with jeans. It features a neat collar, button placket and short sleeves. To make it more formal, pair it with tailored trousers that coordinate with a stripe colour and add a pair of heels. Mango Striped Knit Top £35.99 at Mango Crafted from a fine knit fabric with a fitted shape and round neckline, this striped top makes a statement without being too much. The sleeveless design is great for hot summer days and Mango also makes a matching skirt if you want a fully coordinated outfit. The contrast of the stripes' two widths makes this feel very unique. Sézane Naelle Skirt £135 at Sézane When it comes to stripes, navy and white are one of the most classic colour combinations. This skirt is made from merino wool and organic cotton, with a ribbed texture and an elasticated waistband. Wear with your best white trainers and a white T-shirt or the matching Sami jumper.

The presenter wore a Phase Eight striped co-ord on ITV’s Lorraine on 21st March that really caught our eye. Styled by the brilliant Bronagh Webster, Christine’s outfit had the illusion of being a streamlined midi dress but actually consisted of a sleeveless top and matching skirt. The ‘Louisa’ set is perfect for this transitional time of year when it’s not quite warm enough to go jacket-free but we no longer need our heaviest coats and knitwear.

The Louisa top is ribbed, with a high neck and a streamlined fit that means it flows seamlessly into the pattern of the skirt whether you tuck it in or leave it loose. The skirt itself has a pencil shape and both pieces feature striking yet incredibly neutral stripes of black, white, chocolate brown and beige tones.

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

When you’re wearing a more statement pattern or print we’d always recommend going for neutral tones and Christine Lampard’s co-ord has reminded us that the same applies to horizontal stripes. However, this doesn’t have to be the case and Molly Smith, Digital Fashion Writer at woman&home believes that opting for vibrant tones is a fun way to wear stripes generally.

"Horizontal stripes have a bad reputation, but they don’t deserve it, and when styled the right way, they look incredibly chic!" she says. "And let's not forget that the Breton stripe is a huge spring/summer fashion trend for 2025, with high street brands featuring stripes in all sorts of variations from shirts and blouses to skirt co-ords. The key to wearing them? Confidence, bold vibrant colours, and embracing their classic appeal."

As Molly explained, it isn’t just horizontal stripes that are big for the season. We’ve seen a lot of diagonal stripes and items with stripes running in multiple directions too. Christine has proved that we don’t have to stick to vertical stripes and if you have the confidence go vivid with your colours. The broadcaster previously did this herself when she wore a diagonally striped midi dress back in 2019, as well as with a Rixo dress in January.

Co-ords like Christine’s are a great way to wear stripes, as they look sensational worn as an outfit but can also be mixed and matched with so many of your favourite pieces. Alternatively, you can simply wear a striped T-shirt, trousers or shirt to add this print into your outfits in a low-key way.