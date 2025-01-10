Leopard print can be as subtle as you want - and Charlotte Hawkins’ jumper with a hint of pattern proves it
Charlotte Hawkins loves a spot of leopard print and her black star jumper was such a subtle way to wear this on-trend pattern
Charlotte Hawkins has showcased how leopard print doesn’t have to dominate your winter outfits to still make a beautiful impact.
Leopard print dominated as a trend last year and we have a feeling it won’t be going away anytime soon so we’ve been searching for new ways to wear this gorgeous pattern. Despite being quite bold, the colours of traditional leopard print are neutral and this means that it works so well with plenty of pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe. For a truly understated leopard print look it’s worth looking for items that only feature a hint of it - and we’ve come across a look from TV and Radio presenter Charlotte Hawkins that shows how stunning this can be.
Back in February 2024 she shared a video on Instagram talking about the return of Young Classical Stars on Classic FM which she presents. In a nod to the radio show’s name, Charlotte wore a gorgeous starry jumper by Pour Moi that had just the right amount of leopard print.
Shop Hints of Leopard Print
This jumper not only has a hint of leopard print, but a hint of leopard! The fun leopard design adds a pop of colour with the red and beige on the black background but keeps it still quite neutral-toned. It's made from a cosy wool-blend with ribbed cuffs and a round neckline.
Currently reduced in the sale, this leather camera bag is a bargain accessory that will go with so many outfits. The hint of leopard print on the flap is balanced out by the tan colour and it comes with a detachable strap so you can switch up how you wear it.
Shop Pleated Midi Skirts
Affordable and easy to wear, this black pleated skirt is perfect for both daytime and evening occasions. It falls to calf-length and has a slight sheen to it, with a high-rise waist. Style with knitwear and boots for a simple but chic outfit.
Add a subtle splash of colour to your winter outfits with this pleated midi skirt that goes from black to burgundy in a stunning ombré effect. The deep red tone is perfect for winter and this skirt would be great with both a black or burgundy jumper, as well as other neutral hues.
The Pour Moi Leopard Jacquard Star jumper is still available in two sizes on Very and we’re not surprised that it’s proved so popular. The design is very pared-back, with a round neckline, long sleeves and a versatile black and beige colour palette. The star is leopard print and because it doesn’t dominate the front of Charlotte’s jumper it’s striking without being overpowering.
We love going all-out with leopard print but there are some occasions where we want a more toned-down version and an item like this is wonderful as it could be worn with your favourite jeans, as well as tailored trousers. Charlotte opted for a pleated midi skirt that looked like it could have been satin or leather, like we've seen her wear before.
Satin has an inherently glamorous feel to it and leather is edgier and whilst this is perfect for evening outfits or special occasions, dressing these fabrics down with knitwear helps to make it work for the daytime too. Charlotte Hawkins chose to drape her leopard print jumper over the top of her skirt but if you prefer a more streamlined silhouette then tuck in your knits instead.
The pleats meant the skirt draped beautifully and the volume brought a little bit of drama to Charlotte’s outfit, which she finished off with black court shoe heels. They had a mesh fabric with an opaque toecap and were an elegant choice that complemented the femininity of the skirt.
We personally love the skirt and jumper combination but even if it’s not for you, Charlotte’s approach to styling leopard print is worth copying. Amongst all the statement leopard print pieces out there right now there are always some gems that have only a small amount of this pattern in their design, whether it’s a dress, bag, or scarf.
Styling one of these with your wardrobe go-tos makes the most of what you already have and adds a touch of trendy leopard print in a wearable way. Accessories are one of the easiest ways to style leopard print as they are even more subtle as a smaller percentage of your overall outfit.
Whether or not you want to wear them with a pleated midi skirt, this is another great item to have in your collection for winter. They make a change from knitted dresses when you don’t want to wear trousers or jeans and we’re eager to wear more leopard print hints and pleated skirts ourselves this season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
