We're on board with Cate Blanchett's double crimson outfit as she combines a belted red jacket and chicest matching jumper

Ordinarily you might think twice about matching the colour of your base layer and your outerwear, however, Blanchett's recent bright red look demonstrates the power of this unusual styling move.

Wearing one of the most coveted colours from the past year—crimson red—she combines a bright roll-neck knitted jumper and a belted red blazer, showing how impactful this vibrant shade can be. To finish off the look, she opted for a trusted staple— a pair of light-wash denim jeans. Watch as we add this outfit to our winter capsule wardrobe rotation.

A post shared by Polo Ralph Lauren (@poloralphlauren) A photo posted by on

Shop Cate Blanchett's Look

Her exact look is from the Ralph Lauren 2025 spring collection, and features the Wool-Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper and a fitted red blazer with front pockets, sharp lapels and a smart waist belt with square black buckle.

Adding a waist belt is a simple yet really effective styling move, especially if you're looking to add dimension to your silhouette. This hack can be repeated with other items, for example try layering your favourite belt straight over a piece of cosy knitwear, or even a structured shirt.

Her light-wash denim jeans work perfectly with the vibrant red tone by providing just the right amount of contrast to the bright red. She adds aviator silver-framed glasses, which add a retro flair, and finishes off the look with white platform brogues, which are from the French brand Clergerie Paris.