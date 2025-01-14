We're on board with Cate Blanchett's double crimson outfit as she combines a belted red jacket and chicest matching jumper
Vibrant red is the statement colour we all need in our 2025 wardrobes.
Ordinarily you might think twice about matching the colour of your base layer and your outerwear, however, Blanchett's recent bright red look demonstrates the power of this unusual styling move.
Wearing one of the most coveted colours from the past year—crimson red—she combines a bright roll-neck knitted jumper and a belted red blazer, showing how impactful this vibrant shade can be. To finish off the look, she opted for a trusted staple— a pair of light-wash denim jeans. Watch as we add this outfit to our winter capsule wardrobe rotation.
Shop Cate Blanchett's Look
This jumper is made from wool-rich material with an added touch of cashmere for a truly cosy feel. It's slouchy laid-back design makes this one of the best wool jumpers for all day wear, style with the best wide leg jeans and layer over a sleek tailored blazer.
If you're wanting to upgrade your current denim collection, these bootcut jeans are the perfect find. Their relaxed fit and cropped silhouette make them a wardrobe must-have that you'll reach for time and time again.
This bright red double-breasted blazer has a slightly longer cut than usual making it brilliant for layering up in the cooler weather. Wear with matching red tailored trousers, or for a more relaxed feel opt for blue denim or even a pair of ecru straight-leg jeans.
Offering a modern take on the best white trainers, this platform pair will elongate your legs and add a stylish flare to your everyday outfits. Pair with wide leg trousers, flares or even floaty skirts and dresses.
This belt is made from a soft leather and has a classic shape and fit with an added metal buckle. To add dimension to your silhouette, simply wrap a belt around the waist of a structured blazer, jumper or smart shirt.
Her exact look is from the Ralph Lauren 2025 spring collection, and features the Wool-Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper and a fitted red blazer with front pockets, sharp lapels and a smart waist belt with square black buckle.
Adding a waist belt is a simple yet really effective styling move, especially if you're looking to add dimension to your silhouette. This hack can be repeated with other items, for example try layering your favourite belt straight over a piece of cosy knitwear, or even a structured shirt.
Her light-wash denim jeans work perfectly with the vibrant red tone by providing just the right amount of contrast to the bright red. She adds aviator silver-framed glasses, which add a retro flair, and finishes off the look with white platform brogues, which are from the French brand Clergerie Paris.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
